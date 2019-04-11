The "UK Motor Insurance Market 2019: Market Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the motor insurance market generated premiums of just over 14 billion, a rise of around 4% over 2017. Between 2013 and 2015, GWP remained relatively flat, but it has grown since.

Between 2018 and 2023, motor insurance GWP will rise by 23% to finish at just over 17 billion. Growth will be steady, if unspectacular, over this period, averaging a little over 4% per year.

Key factors impacting the market today and in the future are:

Increasing consumer switching

Continued growth in sales via digital channels

Regulatory changes which will see reform to whiplash claims, which will help insurer margins

Insurers becoming more nimble and flexible

The pressure on insurers (and possibly regulatory reform) to end price walking

The growing use of InsurTech by insurers and a growing challenge to the major insurers from new InsurTech start-ups.

The continued growth in the number of cars on the road, the growing popularity of higher value marques and SUV-type cross-over vehicles.

The possible impact of Brexit on the ability of UK drivers to drive in Europe and risk that UK insurers will become subject to the New European Insurance Directive, which could widen the scope of vehicles that need insurance.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Motor insurance market worth over 14 billion in GWP

Three key routes to market

Almost 30 million cars to insure, with six-in-ten adults insured

Consumer and manufacturing trends change the insurance risks

Changing consumer behaviour impacts the market

Regulatory reforms: A curate's egg?

Insurers embrace InsurTech to improve their operations

Premium rates come down but seem to be rising again

Brexit

Direct Line and Admiral lead the market

2. Introduction

Abbreviations

3. Market Structure

Direct route or via brokers

Over 600 insurers

Two channels to market

4. Market Developments and Drivers

Almost 29 million cars to insure

But the type of cars owned has changed

Car crime rises in 2018

Decline in road traffic accidents

Six-in-ten adults have motor insurance

Premium costs encourage fronting

Car owners are getting trigger happy

As the tendency to automatically renewal is declining

But that doesn't mean everything in the garden is rosy

So, the FCA decides to act

InsurTech a growing feature of developments

Civil Liabilities Bill

Premiums

The Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill (AEVB)

Brexit and Europe

5. The Key Players

Direct Line and Admiral lead the market

Admiral Group

Allianz Insurance

Ageas

Axa Insurance UK

Aviva

BGL (Holdings) Ltd.

Co-op

Covea Insurance



Direct Line Group

esure Group

Hastings Group

Markerstudy Group

Lloyds Banking Group

Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society (LV=)

Saga



Sabre Insurance

RSA

Zurich

6. Market Size and Trends

Motor insurance market worth over 14 billion in GWP

7. The Future

GWP predicted to rise by 23%

But this implies very little real growth

Price pressure to continue

8. Associations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5gjaq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005357/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Automotive Insurance