In H119, strong organic growth from PlanetArt and Avanquest combined with recent acquisitions resulted in 55% group revenue growth year-on-year. Over the same period EBITDA increased 283% to generate a 7.8% margin, and the group reported positive net income for the first time in several years. Management unveiled ambitious five-year growth targets and is focused on achieving these through a combination of geographic expansion, innovative new products and services and targeted M&A.

