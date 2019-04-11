Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that interim clinical data from its CTP-543 Phase 2 trial in alopecia areata will be presented in a poster presentation and a sponsored lecture at the 11th Annual World Congress for Hair Research (WCHR) being held April 24-27, 2019 in Sitges, Barcelona. The details of the presentations are as follows:

Poster Presentation

Title: CTP-543, A JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor, Achieves Primary Endpoint in Interim Analysis of Phase 2 Trial in Alopecia Areata

CTP-543, A JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor, Achieves Primary Endpoint in Interim Analysis of Phase 2 Trial in Alopecia Areata Date and Time : Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. GMT

: Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. GMT Poster Number: P6

P6 Location: Exhibition Area

Lecture Series

Title: JAK Inhibitor CTP-543: Interim Results from a Phase 2 Trial in Alopecia Areata

JAK Inhibitor CTP-543: Interim Results from a Phase 2 Trial in Alopecia Areata Date and Time: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 4:15 4:45 p.m. GMT

Thursday, April 25, 2019, 4:15 4:45 p.m. GMT Session: Sponsored Lecture

Sponsored Lecture Room: Auditori

About CTP-543

CTP-543 was discovered by applying Concert's deuterium chemistry technology to modify ruxolitinib, a drug which inhibits Janus kinases 1 and 2 (JAK1 and JAK2) and is commercially available under the name Jakafi in the United States for the treatment of certain blood disorders. Deuterium modification of ruxolitinib was found to alter its human pharmacokinetics in ways which may enhance its use as a treatment for alopecia areata. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for CTP-543.

About Alopecia Areata

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that results in partial or complete loss of hair on the scalp and body that may affect up to 650,000 Americans at any given time1. The scalp is the most commonly affected area, but any hair-bearing site can be affected alone or together with the scalp. Onset of the disease can occur throughout life with the majority of patients initially having symptoms by age 40. It is believed to equally affect both women and men. Alopecia areata can be associated with serious psychological consequences, including anxiety and depression. There are currently no drugs approved by the FDA for the treatment of alopecia areata.

Following the FDA's Patient-Focused Drug Development meeting held in September 2017 on alopecia areata, the FDA summarized the input shared by patients and patient representatives in a Voice of the Patient report. Additional information on the PFDDI is available online.

About Concert

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its DCE Platform (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel medicines designed to treat serious diseases and address unmet patient needs. The Company's approach starts with previously studied compounds, including approved drugs, in which deuterium substitution has the potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert's pipeline of innovative medicines targets autoimmune diseases and central nervous systems (CNS) disorders. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about our expectations for clinical development of CTP-543, and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, whether preliminary results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

1 Fricke M. Epidemiology and Burden of alopecia areata: a systemic review. Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology. 2015; Vol 8. 397-403.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., the CoNCERT Pharmaceuticals Inc. logo and DCE Platform are registered trademarks of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005040/en/

Contacts:

Justine Koenigsberg (investors)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(781) 674-5284

ir@concertpharma.com

Kathryn Morris (media)

The Yates Network

(914) 204-6412

kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com