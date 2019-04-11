Kyriba, the global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions, today announced that it has closed a $160 million growth investment round led by Bridgepoint, an international private equity group, which gives Bridgepoint a majority stake in the business. The closed deal values Kyriba at $1.2B and Daher Capital, Iris Capital and CEO Jean-Luc Robert will continue on as investors in the company. With the new capital, Kyriba will enhance product development and customer support, and expand its partner ecosystem.

"We are thankful and excited to be supported by world-class investors led by Bridgepoint," said Jean-Luc Robert, CEO of Kyriba. "We are incredibly fortunate to have investors that share our vision and provide us with the financial resources necessary to capitalize on the significant growth potential in front of us."

Kyriba's innovative approach to cash and liquidity management empowers CFOs, corporate treasurers and finance teams to make better strategic investment decisions, protect against fraud and financial risk, and unlock trapped cash. The company's cloud platform seamlessly connects siloed financial systems banks, ERPs and other systems. Through its open ecosystem, Kyriba enables strategic partners to access its platform and create value-added services.

"As global businesses are transformed by the digital economy and enterprise infrastructure moves to the cloud, CFOs and treasurers are looking for better ways to manage cash and risk, while optimizing payments and working capital," Robert said. "Kyriba sits at the center of this shift and is well-positioned to help enterprises transform their treasury capabilities."

As announced in March, Kyriba will continue to be led by Jean-Luc Robert and will operate with its current management structure and strategy.

