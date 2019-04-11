Email Security Market Booms as Cyberattacks Escalate and Organizations Move to Cloud

Integrated solutions that can deal with multi-pronged, blended attacks will find significant growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Email has become the channel of choice for delivering malware and malware-less attacks, and hackers have begun to employ social engineering techniques for deception and impersonation. The proliferation of user devices, a mix of device ownership models, always-connected work lifestyles and, above all, the use of cloud-based mailbox services are adding new levels of complexity to email security. Due to the rising frequency and sophistication of threats, email security grew year on year (YoY) to 11.5 percent in 2017 to touch $2.24 billion. The momentum continued into 2018, with revenues increasing 15.9 percent YoY to $2.59 billion. By 2022, the market is anticipated to be worth $3.58 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9 percent.

"To tap the opportunities in this market, vendors need to innovate cloud-based solutions as well as augment Office 365 and other cloud email services like Google G-Suite. They will also be looking to build out global data centers to meet data privacy regulations, strengthen cloud resilience, and engage with public cloud (AWS, Azure) for higher scalability," said Tony Massimini,Senior Industry Analyst, Digital Transformation. "Furthermore, they may invest in a global threat intelligence network in order to leverage threat intelligence and analytics for advanced threat detection and other functions for email security."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Email Security Market, Forecast to 2022, analyzes the email security market geographically by size of business segment and vertical markets. It presents vendor market shares and competitive analysis, as well as the challenges to and opportunities for growth.

"Email security has been a crowded and highly fragmented market, but with customers demanding integrated solutions and a single pane of glass, vendors are exploring partnership and consolidation options," noted Massimini. "Already, vendors like Mimecast offer a fully integrated suite of proprietary cloud services, while the Symantec Email Security solution tightly integrates with security environments via the Symantec Integrated Cyber Defense platform.

To differentiate themselves and provide comprehensive email security, vendors need to seize the growth opportunities inherent in:

Incorporating more automation to compensate for the shortage of skilled security professionals.

Complying with data privacy regulations, such as General Data Protection Regulation ( GDPR ).

( ). Focusing on malware-less threat detection, threat analytics , and behavioral analysis . Email security awareness training is important.

, and . Email security awareness training is important. Developing data loss prevention ( DLP ), as well as detection and remediation technologies for outbound email.

( ), as well as detection and remediation technologies for outbound email. Leveraging email security across the security suite.

Innovating cloud security and augmenting Office 365 and other cloud email services.

Global Email Security Market, Forecast to 2022 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Cybersecurity Growth Partnership Service program.

