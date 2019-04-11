BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.
FIL Limited has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (FIL) has increased its voting power in Base Resources to 72,515,692 ordinary shares, representing 6.22% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
The above increase results from the acquisition of 11,940,953 ordinary shares at an average of A$0.31 per share between 22 March 2019 and 9 April 2019.
FIL Limited's interest in 72,515,692 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:
|Investment Manager
|Custodian
|Nature of relevant interest
|Class and number of securities
|FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited
|Brown Brothers Harriman and Co
|Investment Discretion / Voting Power
|1,589,663
|FIL Investments International
|Brown Bros Harriman Ltd Lux (C);
JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C)
|Investment Discretion / Voting Power
|39,181,048
30,633,854
|FIL Limited
|Brown Brothers Harriman and Co
|Investment Discretion / Voting Power
|1,111,127
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.
