AIM and Media Release

11 April 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

FIL Limited has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (FIL) has increased its voting power in Base Resources to 72,515,692 ordinary shares, representing 6.22% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

The above increase results from the acquisition of 11,940,953 ordinary shares at an average of A$0.31 per share between 22 March 2019 and 9 April 2019.

FIL Limited's interest in 72,515,692 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:

Investment Manager Custodian Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Brown Brothers Harriman and Co Investment Discretion / Voting Power 1,589,663 FIL Investments International Brown Bros Harriman Ltd Lux (C);



JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C) Investment Discretion / Voting Power 39,181,048





30,633,854 FIL Limited Brown Brothers Harriman and Co Investment Discretion / Voting Power 1,111,127

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au .

ENDS.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

