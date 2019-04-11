The large-scale IMI project will investigate the causes and mechanisms

of Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis

LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology and BIOMAP, a EU-funded research project (Biomarkers in Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis), today announced that BIOMAP kicks off its activities with the aim of improving the lives of patients affected by the two most common inflammatory skin conditions. Addressing key unmet needs in treating atopic dermatitis and psoriasis by analysing data from more than

50,000 patients, the five-year project will have a broad impact on disease understanding, patient care and future therapies. In addition to LEO Pharma the team comprises 26 academic and five industry partners as well as five patient organisations. The European Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) and the participating pharma companies provide EUR 20.8 million funding for the first IMI project in the field of dermatology.

Atopic dermatitis and psoriasis affect more than 300 million people worldwide and are highly variable in terms of onset, severity, progression over time and response to treatment. Resulting in significant morbidity and an increased risk for associated conditions such as arthritis and asthma, inflammatory skin diseases are a huge burden to patients and families, care-givers and healthcare systems. Yet, despite many years of research, there are still significant gaps in the understanding of both conditions.

The renowned clinicians and scientists of BIOMAP, who have now joined forces in a large public-private partnership, will examine the causes and mechanisms of these conditions. By analysing the largest collection of patient data ever and performing advanced molecular investigations at the single cell level and in the tissue context, they aim at identifying biomarkers for variations in disease outcome. Taking advantage of recent technical developments in translational medicine, the project will drive drug discovery and improve direct disease management by combining clinical, genetic and epidemiological expertise with modern molecular analysis techniques and newly-developed tools in bioinformatics. BIOMAP is the first IMI project in the field of dermatology.

