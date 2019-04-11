Crop Applies for Multiple California Retail Locations and Confirms Shipment of 330,000 Pre-Rolled Cones, With Custom Evolution and Hempire Filters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- - CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today that its Emerald Heights retail brand has started two additional retail applications in California.

The first application, in Chula Vista, has already been notified of passing phase 1 of the licensing process. The second, in Contra Costa, has had a letter of intent submitted with the municipality and several appropriate locations have been identified. CROP's business development team has started reviewing several existing licensed M&A opportunities in California for a flagship location.

Furthermore, CROP has confirmed with the brand product supplier that 330,000 pre-rolled cone sleeves have been shipped with custom Hempire and Evolution filters. The pre-roll equipment, located at the recently acquired NorCal distribution centre, can roll up to 10,000 cones per day with sufficient flower remaining from 2018 to fill the cones.

The current market in California for pre-rolled cones is $5.00 wholesale with an MSRP of $10.00 and infused cones are wholesaled at $12.00 with a MSRP of $18.00.

"California's cannabis market is expected to soar to $5.1 billion - and it's going to be bigger than beer"Business Insider (Berke 2018)

A report from the cannabis industry research firm BDS Analytics estimates sales of cannabis to hit $3.7 billion by the end of 2018 alone, and predict that number will increase to $5.1 billion in 2019 as more dispensaries come online.

For comparison, beer sales in California hit $5 billion in 2017, according to industry research group IBIS World.

California -- the world's sixth largest economy with a population of close to 40 million -- will be a huge chunk of the total market for cannabis in North America. Legal marijuana sales hit $9.7 billion across the seven states where recreational marijuana is legal, excluding California, and Canada in 2017 alone, according to BDS. That number is expected to hit $24.5 billion in sales by 2021, despite continued federal prohibition.

Michael Yorke states "The sales growth trend is unabated across the board. Clearly, the California market is potentially vast and, once the regulatory climate has the federal government on side, we expect sales predictions by market research firms to be sharply revised upwards and the prospect of cannabis business ending up being bigger than beer becoming much closer to a reality."

