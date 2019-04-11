sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,465 Euro		+0,92
+2,02 %
WKN: 860465 ISIN: US8168501018 Ticker-Symbol: SM2 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SEMTECH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEMTECH CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,49
46,675
14:41
46,47
46,655
14:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEMTECH CORPORATION
SEMTECH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEMTECH CORPORATION46,465+2,02 %