R1 RCM Inc, an Overlooked Medical Tech Stock With Huge Potential in 2019R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) is not the kind of tech company that will hypnotize you with its technology. But the software and services firm has been quietly making strong moves in 2019 and the outlook for the remainder of the year looks solid.R1 RCM stock is up more than 35% year-to-date and is closing in on an important resistance level near $11.00. Analysts following RCM stock think it will break through that level, with a high 12-month forecast of $20.00. That represents a gain of almost 89% from its current price of around $10.60.R1 RCM Inc OverviewR1 RCM is a leading.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...