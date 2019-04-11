Trifecta Launches Beyond Meat(R) Partnership to Offer Plant-Based Proteins Delivered Directly to Doors Nationwide

The Future of Protein Meets the Future of Meal Delivery Service for a Better Way to Feed the Planet

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Today, Trifecta (https://www.trifectanutrition.com/), the nation's largest organic meal delivery service, is announcing the launch of their new partnership with Beyond Meat (https://www.beyondmeat.com/) to offer the brand's plant-based burgers and other products in their fully-cooked meals and A La Carte Items. With the Future of Protein meeting the future of meal delivery, this will be the first time consumers can receive Beyond Meat products fully-cooked and delivered directly to their doors in all 50 states from a nationwide prepared meal delivery service.

Complementing Trifecta's meal plans designed to meet everyone's needs including Keto, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating, Classic Meal Prep, and Paleo, the addition of the Beyond Meat items will further fulfill the rising demand of consumers who are eating more plant-based proteins along with the rapid growth of those seeking convenient, healthy meal solutions from delivery services like Trifecta. Whether they are busy with their careers, families, or both, Trifecta will be able to further cater to those who don't have the time to cook, don't want to cook, or are seeking out options like those offered by Trifecta and Beyond Meat. Committed to using only simple, plant-based ingredients, Beyond Meat's products do not contain soy, gluten, or GMOs, broadening their appeal even further.

"With Trifecta fast becoming a household name within the health and fitness community, we did not have a high protein, low carb, low saturated fat option for our plant-based product lines, so Beyond Meat was a perfect fit for us," said Greg Connolly, Trifecta's CEO. "We are excited to be able to fill the demand we get from both meat-eating and vegan/vegetarian consumers for more plant-based protein options with a well-known, and incredibly delicious product line like Beyond Meat. This partnership combines the future of food products, with the future of food service, bringing Beyond Meat products directly to consumers doors nationwide via Trifecta's massive delivery network."

According to the latest reports by the NDP, a quarter of the U.S. population (many of whom are not vegetarian or vegan) are looking to add more protein to their diets but don't want the added baggage traditionally associated with red and processed meat so they're turning to plant-based proteins that they perceive as better for them.

Working to build meat that is more sustainable and humane, Beyond Meat believes that by shifting the protein at the center of the plate to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues attributed to livestock production and consumption: human health, constraints on natural resources, climate change and animal welfare.

"We know that consumers are busier than ever and looking for easy, better-for-you mealtime solutions that not only taste delicious but provide increased health and wellness benefits, like those of our plant-based meats," said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat's CEO & Founder. "It's not surprising to see that world-class athletes and fitness enthusiasts who are dialed into their bodies are early adopters of plant-based meat. Through Trifecta's platform, we're partnering to make The Future of Protein more accessible than ever."

With Trifecta and Beyond Meat joining forces, they will continue to disrupt the food industry with their offerings. Breaking onto the scene in 2015, Trifecta is the largest organic prepared food delivery service with their kitchen cooking and shipping millions of meals per year. On a mission to get America back into shape, partnering with Beyond Meat is the next step for Trifecta's bold mission.

Eliminating shopping, cooking, and cleaning, Trifecta's food is the highest quality in the industry and uses USDA Organic ingredients that are never frozen and are Wild Caught/Grass Fed. Additionally, Trifecta offers an A La Carte section that allows consumers the flexibility to design their own healthy meals based on their macronutrient needs. All their food items and fully-cooked meals arrive in a refrigerated case, are vacuum sealed and ready to eat. Trifecta also ships directly to consumers' doors in all 50 states.

Recently, Trifecta became the UFC's first-ever Official Meal Delivery Partner, creating a brand-new sponsorship category for UFC in addition to launching their comprehensive nutritional support program called Trifecta Fight Prep. Trifecta is also a Title Sponsor of Team USA Weightlifting and the CrossFit Games, teaming up with CrossFit, Inc. to combat chronic disease. Their app "Trifecta - Fitness, Nutrition and Tracking" is the first to offer an all-in-one solution for people track their food and performance right from their smartphones utilizing Trifecta's food database 6+ million food items including all of their meals and A La Carte items.

Trifecta has fed many athletes and celebrities such as "Fittest Man on Earth" Rich Froning, actor Liam Hemsworth, Wonder Woman/Justice League actor and CrossFit star Brooke Ence, Detroit Lions tight end Luke Willson, and UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt along with more than 130 additional NFL players, celebrities and celebrity athletes.

