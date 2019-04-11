Trust Exchange Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Collaborative Compliance Leader Certified for Cloud Performance, Scale, and Security

MEDIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Trust Exchange, the leader in Collaborative Business Information Services, today announced that the Trust Exchange Platform has achieved Advanced Technology Partner (ATP) status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The new partner status is recognition of Trust Exchange's ability to reimagine and automate business information, vendor management, and compliance processes with the security and scale of the world's leading enterprise cloud.

To attain ATP status, Trust Exchange not only had to have its platform certified via AWS's stringent technical certification. The company also had to validate its expertise through a wide range of enterprise references that demonstrated strong customer value. Trust Exchange provides timely and critical business information while streamlining and automating vendor management and compliance processes for a wide range of financial institutions.

"Compliance challenges are growing exponentially for financial institutions, and the global scale and agility of a cloud platform like AWS are essential to help organizations to keep up," said Ed Sullivan, Founder and CEO at Trust Exchange. "We are pleased to extend our partnership as an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network so that we can continue to help our customers securely and scalably manage critical compliance and vendor management processes in the cloud."

Trust Exchange pioneered the concept of Collaborative Compliance, enabled by the Trust Exchange Community. The Trust Exchange Community is a community of businesses that securely disclose and monitor key information to increase their trust in each other. Compared to traditional business information services that provide limited, stale, and non-actionable information, Collaborative compliance delivers flexible, timely, and actionable information for compliance and risk management professionals.

About Trust Exchange

Trust Exchange is disrupting the $40B Business Information Services market by enabling companies to securely disclose and monitor key information about customers, vendors, and partners with a centralized, secure cloud platform. Trust Exchange provides Collaborative Compliance, dramatically lowering the cost of compliance by helping institutions automate critical compliance activities, build deeper trust with customers, vendors, and partners, and monitor their own company's reputation performance over time.

