INVISIO receives new order for U.S. Security Force Assistance Brigades

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --INVISIO has received another order for communication equipment for the U.S. Army's Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFAB). The order is valued approximately SEK 26 million. Deliveries will take place during April - September 2019.

The order is an important reference in the modernization of communication equipment that is ongoing globally within defense and security. INVISIO's systems address the initiative by ensuring a good hearing protection while allowing the user to communicate with maintained situational awareness in extreme environments.

"It is outstanding to see the US Army equipping additional SFABs with our communication systems. It proves that they have confidence in us and that our systems meet the communication needs of users in mission-critical environments. For military and security forces, hearing, communication and situational awareness play a crucial role for safety and operational capacity," said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

The Security Force Assistance Brigades are specialized units whose core mission is to conduct advise-and-assist operations with allied and partner nations. Soldiers in SFABs are highly trained and will help brigade combat teams build readiness by freeing them from advisory missions.

