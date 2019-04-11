sprite-preloader
INVISIO Receives New Order for U.S. Security Force Assistance Brigades

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --INVISIO has received another order for communication equipment for the U.S. Army's Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFAB). The order is valued approximately SEK 26 million. Deliveries will take place during April - September 2019.

The order is an important reference in the modernization of communication equipment that is ongoing globally within defense and security. INVISIO's systems address the initiative by ensuring a good hearing protection while allowing the user to communicate with maintained situational awareness in extreme environments.

"It is outstanding to see the US Army equipping additional SFABs with our communication systems. It proves that they have confidence in us and that our systems meet the communication needs of users in mission-critical environments. For military and security forces, hearing, communication and situational awareness play a crucial role for safety and operational capacity," said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

The Security Force Assistance Brigades are specialized units whose core mission is to conduct advise-and-assist operations with allied and partner nations. Soldiers in SFABs are highly trained and will help brigade combat teams build readiness by freeing them from advisory missions.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO
INVISIO Communications
Mobile: + 45-53-72-7722
E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, on April 11, 2019, at 14.00 CEST.

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/invisio-communications-ab/r/invisio-receives-new-order-for-u-s--security-force-assistance-brigades,c2787004

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/2787004/1024425.pdf

INVISIO receives new order for U.S. Security Force Assistance Brigades


