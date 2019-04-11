Lufthansa's Miles & More Global Traveller Cards Land in the UK

Miles & More introduces Diners Club and Mastercard Miles & More Global Traveller Cards to the UK

Members can earn 1.25 award miles for every pound spent and benefit from numerous advantages including no expiration date on mileage points

The new cards provide worldwide contactless and mobile payment acceptance, with full control of card management online

The benefits of the Diners Club card include an additional payment network with rapidly increasing UK acceptance, greater worldwide coverage and specially negotiated airport lounge access at just £15 per visit

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles & More, Europe's leading frequent flyer and awards programme, is launching its new loyalty initiative in the UK. In cooperation with Affiniture Cards and Cornèrcard UK, Miles & More is introducing the Global Traveller Cards, bringing together the benefits of both Diners Club and Mastercard.

Miles & More allows its members to earn award miles when flying with its partner airlines, including top European carriers, such as, Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, as well as at partner hotels, car rentals and airport shops. Miles can be redeemed into airplane tickets, flight upgrades or to access numerous other benefits offered by over 300 partners worldwide.

Members subscribing to the Miles & More Global Traveller Cards get a bonus of 5,000 award miles and will earn 1.25 award miles for each pound spent anywhere in the world with the Diners Club and Mastercard card. All award miles held by account holders do not have an expiration date and can be collected and redeemed at any time.

In the first quarter of 2019, Lufthansa Group airlines welcomed over 20 million passengers. The Lufthansa Group is the world's largest aviation group in terms of turnover as well as the market leader in Europe's airline sector. The Group's network carriers, with their premium brands of Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, serve the home markets from their Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich and Vienna hubs. Lufthansa Group airlines serve 247 destinations in 81 countries, and offer 17,554 weekly frequencies during the summer of 2019.

"The introduction of the new Miles & More Global Traveller Card in the UK is great news for our customers, who will benefit from a complete offer to fit the lifestyle and habits of frequent and avid travellers and an overall experience with the Lufthansa Group," says Andreas Koester, Senior Director Sales UK, Ireland & Iceland for Lufthansa Group.

"We are always working to offer the most rewarding benefits to our members," says Sebastian Riedle, Managing Director of Miles & More GmbH. "We are delighted to cooperate with Cornèrcard and Diners Club to help UK members g et more out of their money with an attractive earn ratio of 1.25 award miles for every £1 they spend."

The Miles & More programme is easy to get onboard. Members earn and redeem miles when flying with Lufthansa and roughly 40 airline partners, including 28 members of the Star Alliance, and with more than 270 non-aviation partners, including hotel, car rental, and lifestyle shops.

With the launch of the Miles & More Global Traveller Cards in the UK, Miles & More is expanding its global visibility. More than 1.4 million Miles & More cards are used by members of the programme in over 25 countries worldwide, primarily in Europe, America and Asia. Cardholders earn award miles with every card purchase.

"We are proud at Cornèrcard UK to support the launch of the Miles & More co-branded card programme in the UK to offer a card that meets the needs of today's technology, such as, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, and provide the flexibility, convenience and extra benefits to travellers' needs," says Robin Brigs, CEO of Cornèrcard UK.

To apply for the card, visit https://www.milesandmorecards.co.uk.

About Cornèrcard UK:

Cornèrcard UK Ltd., established in 2013 and based in London, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cornèr Bank. Founded in Lugano in 1952, Cornèr Bank Group is an independent Swiss private bank group operating on the national market as a full-service bank. It is a universal bank with more than 1,200 employees, four branches in Switzerland, and an affiliate in Nassau (Bahamas). Active across the range of traditional banking services, Cornèr Bank Group specialises in the Private Banking sector, as well as in the areas of lending, Visa, Mastercard and Diners Club payment cards (Cornèrcard), and online trading (CornèrTrader).

www.cornercard.co.uk

About Affiniture Cards Ltd:

Affiniture Cards Limited, trading as Diners Club International, is registered in England and Wales. Company number: 07885531. Registered office: International House, Kingsfield Court, Chester Business Park, Chester CH4 9RF, United Kingdom.

Affiniture Cards Limited is the provider of the Miles & More Global Traveller Account and the issuer of the Diners Club Global Traveller Card. The Mastercard Global Traveller Card is issued on behalf of Affiniture Cards Ltd by Cornèrcard UK Ltd whose principal office is 19 Eastbourne Terrace, London W2 6LG. Cornèrcard UK Ltd is authorised and regulated by the FCA and is accordingly permitted to issue electronic money in the UK.

Affiniture Cards Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as an Authorised Payment Institution (FRN: 578474) and as a Consumer Credit Firm (FRN: 723770).

Mastercard and the Mastercard Brand Marks are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Miles & More:

Miles & More is Europe's leading frequent flyer and awards programme. 25 years of experience and cooperations with 300 partners across the globe make Miles & More GmbH, the operator of the programme, an expert in approaching individual customers and ensuring their loyalty.

Members have the opportunity to earn and redeem Miles & More award miles when flying and with high-quality brands anchored in many important areas of life. With flight awards as its linchpin, the Lufthansa WorldShop and numerous hotel and rental car partners, Miles & More is strongly positioned along the entire travel chain. The Miles & More credit card also enables members to easily earn award miles in everyday life.

In the core markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland in particular, the programme's partners benefit from access to a discerning target group: Miles & More members can be targeted with content according to their individual preferences. Miles & More GmbH was founded in 2014 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG in Frankfurt.

More information at www.miles-and-more.com .

Cornèrcard UK Press & Media Contact:

Emillio Aliverti

emilio.aliverti@cornercard.co.uk

+44-(0)7546-105548