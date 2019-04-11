Successful Pilot Leads to Total Facility Deployment

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2019) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) are pleased to announce that the company has been awarded a Purchase Order to install multiple proprietary ESM systems at a large refrigerated warehouse in Hannover, Germany. The installation will be completed by Smartcool's technical staff early next week.

After an initial installation was monitored over the last 18 months and proved significant savings, the customer is now moving forward with a full deployment. The warehouse is operated by a cheese distribution company that buys cheese from numerous cheese producers and distributes to grocery stores and other food retailers. Smartcool anticipates that this full deployment may lead to further installations upstream to the cheese producers and downstream to food retailers for their respective refrigeration needs.

Ted Konyi, CEO, stated "clearly the activity level in Germany is increasing and I believe that the legwork that has been done over the last year is starting to bear fruit. With high utility rates and a drive to reduce emissions, Smartcool is well positioned to assist German businesses in achieving economic benefits and emissions targets. I am anticipating that the products developed by our Total Energy Concepts division should also have applicability in this high utility rate market."

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Total Energy Concepts (TEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smartcool, is a national leader in Power Protection, Energy Management, Power Quality, Facility Grounding, and Lighting Solutions that help companies improve their bottom line by reducing expenses that drastically cut into company profits. TEC focuses on a holistic approach to energy efficiency with proprietary technologies for power factor correction and third party technologies including LED, voltage conditioning and intelligent motor controls.

