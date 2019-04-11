sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,00 Euro		-0,40
-1,16 %
WKN: 895007 ISIN: US8336351056 Ticker-Symbol: QYM 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,847
33,997
16:14
33,80
34,00
16:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES CORP
REVELO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REVELO RESOURCES CORP0,004-20,00 %
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA ADR34,00-1,16 %