Following-on from ReNeuron's recent striking early-stage data release for its human retinal progenitor cell (hRPC) product in retinitis pigmentosa (RP), and the ongoing partnering interest in cellular therapies, ReNeuron has partnered its two lead products - hRPC and the CTX cell line - for the Chinese market with Fosun Pharma. We have updated our model to reflect the near-term part of the £80m in potential total upfront payments and milestones.

