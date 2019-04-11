Visiongain Publishes Global Metal Injection Molding Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Metal Injection Molding Market by Component (Metal Injection Molding Process, Stainless Steel, Low Alloy Steel, Soft Magnetic Material), by End User (Medical & Orthodontics, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Products, Firearms & Defense), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition

• Metal injection molding is a molding technology used to mix finely-powdered metal with polymer binder material to create a feedstock that is shaped and solidified using injection molding.

• The injection molding process allows high volume, complex parts to be shaped in a single step and the products prepared are small components used in many industries for varied applications.

Market Overview and Trends

• The idea of metal injection molding was first developed for ceramic components. Since past few decades, this process has established itself as a competitive manufacturing process for small precision components in high quantities, which would be costly to produce by alternative methods.

• Advancements in metal injection molding has enabled the molding of precision, high performance metal parts and is now being used in numerous industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, medical/dental, and telecommunications.

• Metal injection molding components can be found in automotive parts, cell phones, orthodontic appliances, industrial products, dental and medical devices, power hand tools, and sporting arms, and various electronic and optical devices.

• There are numerous key players in the metal injected molding market who specialise in lower volume parts production, however metal additive manufacturing is a new trend that has caught attention of manufacturers operating in this arena.

• Emergence of production-ready metal additive manufacturing technologies has opened up a new world of opportunities for metal injection molding producers.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-metal-injection-molding-market-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• The metal molding market is experiencing a substantial growth based on its increasing demand for small and complex metal injection molded parts from various industries, such as medical & orthodontics, electrical & electronics, industrial, consumer products, automotive, and firearms & defence.

• Growing trend towards miniaturization, technological advancements and increasing research and development investments are also fueling the growth of this market.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of the metal injection molding process for small production capacities

• Stringent government regulations

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-metal-injection-molding-market-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The metal injection molding market is segmented on the component, end user and geography.

Component

• Metal Injection Molding Process Market, 2019-2029

• Stainless Steel Market, 2019-2029

• Low Alloy Steel Market, 2019-2029

• Soft Magnetic Material Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Medical & Orthodontics Market, 2019-2029

• Electrical & Electronics Market, 2019-2029

• Automotive Market, 2019-2029

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Consumer Products Market, 2019-2029

• Firearms & Defence Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The key players in the metal injection molding market are focusing on developing and launching new products to meet the increasing demand and consumer expectations.

• In 2018 Hoganas AB announced the development of new product area to meet rising market demands within additive manufacturing and metal injection molding.

• Companies also adopt merger and acquisition to enhance their market share in the global market.

• In 2017 Avalign Technologies and a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners acquired metal injection moulding producer Thortex.

Major Market Players:

Indo-MIM, Dynacast International, ARC Group Worldwide, Phillips-Medisize, Smith Metal Products, NetShape Technologies, Dean Group International, Sintex A/S, CMG Technologies, and Future High-Tech.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Amphenol Corporation

ARC Group Worldwide

ATW Companies

Britt Manufacturing

CMG Technologies

CN Innovations

Cypress Industries

Dean Group International

Dou Yee Technologies Pte Ltd

Dynacast International

Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. Kg

Future High-Tech

GKN Plc

Indo-MIM

Jiangsu Gian Mim Parts

NetShape Technologies

Parmaco Metal Injection Molding

Parmatech Corporation

Phillips-Medisize

Real Technik AG

Rockleigh Industries

Sintex A/S

Smith Metal Products

Taiwan Powder Technology

Tanfel Inc.

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg