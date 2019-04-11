CJC Facilitates Streaming Market Data From the Public Cloud

CJC is now able to offer cost-effective and flexible cloud delivery of market data systems, leveraging our integration with a number of leading market data distribution platforms, including TREP

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJC, a leading specialist provider of IT managed services, consultancy and products to the capital markets community, is today delighted to announce the capability to facilitate the streaming delivery of full tick and conflated market data from the cloud.

There has been widespread acknowledgement of cloud-based services' advantages around cost and flexibility, but they now have the security and maturity required by the capital markets industry. CJC have a heritage of in-depth expertise around both market data and cloud technology. We have leveraged our close relationships with Refinitiv, MDX Technology, IOWA, BCC Group and Google Cloud, and used our recently launched Cloud Tools offering, to accelerate the deployment of their enterprise platform data distribution systems into the cloud environment.

As data volumes grow and regulatory pressures increase, the need to know where data is coming from and going to is critical. Wherever firms store or access data, it has to be controlled and managed effectively. So whether a firm is already using cloud-based services, in the process of migrating, or just planning, our partnerships with the vendors of leading market data platforms are key in enabling the distribution and compliance management of data, as well as a reduction in total cost of ownership.

Peter Williams, Chief Technology Officer at CJC commented: "It's clear that the raft of challenges currently faced by clients around the management and entitlements of data on premises will be faced in the cloud. CJC's extensive experience and expertise in the market data and cloud technology environments, allied to our partnerships with the leading data distribution platform suppliers and Google Cloud, positions us perfectly to help clients keep the controls and reporting they're accustomed to as they move applications and data to the cloud."

About Cloud Tools



Developed in partnership with Google, Cloud Tools from CJC package financial applications and services and then facilitate automated deployment of customised client solutions to the cloud, with full controls and auditing - all underpinned by the power of the Google Cloud Platform.

About CJC Ltd



Established in 1999, CJC is a leading specialist in IT managed services, consultancy and products for capital markets firms. Our solutions leverage cloud technology to augment and manage real time data distribution systems, as well as enhance related compliance processes and overall commercial control.

