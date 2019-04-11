Rex Briggs will present "How To Transform Marketing ROI Measurement Optimization"

Next week at SAP's Executive Digital Exchange, Marketing Evolution CEO Rex Briggs will discuss how software and algorithms are drastically changing marketing. In his talk, Rex will provide further insight into how today's marketers and their organizations can best evolve their measurement to gain competitive edge across their industries.

To do this, Rex will present real-world case studies while also providing a framework for marketers to gauge the financial impact of these changes on their own organizations. Attendees will also walk away with three necessary and practical steps to take their marketing measurement to the next level by the end of this year.

WHO: Rex Briggs, CEO and Founder, Marketing Evolution

WHAT: "How To Transform Marketing ROI Measurement Optimization"

WHEN:Tuesday, April 16, 2:20 p.m. 2:45 p.m.

WHERE: Amsterdome, Basisweg kruising Seineweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

