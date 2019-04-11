Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based data protection, and SCC, Europe's largest independent IT business, today announced a reseller partner agreement. Under the agreement, SCC will represent Cobalt Iron's Adaptive Data Protection (ADP) SaaS enterprise backup solution and associated services to customers in the U.K. and Ireland as part of its IBM business with backup and backup-as-a-service (BaaS) offerings. The agreement gives Cobalt Iron another entrée into the U.K. and potentially European markets while giving SCC a differentiated and innovative backup solution to present to its IBM Spectrum Protect and iSeries customers.

Cobalt Iron ADP modernizes backup, delivering the features and scale of enterprise data protection along with the flexibility and economics of cloud consumption. ADP eliminates complexity, reduces management, scales easily from terabytes to exabytes, and provides the simplicity absent in today's backup technologies and tools. The industry's first modern approach to enterprise data protection, ADP takes full advantage of progressive technologies such as analytics, SaaS, multicloud, and virtualization to enable superior data protection while centralizing and consolidating management of all systems, sites, and policies. ADP offers fully automated data protection for every enterprise environment and workload, from public-cloud (Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, and Microsoft Azure) and virtual systems to petabyte-scale data centers.

SCC sells complementary security infrastructure solutions and services to customers seeking data protection. SCC serves customers in finance, insurance, the public sector, and a wide range of other markets and manages IT for organizations the world over, including for many users of IBM iSeries storage servers. The fact that SCC manages a sizeable portfolio of IBM Spectrum Protect installations with IBM U.K. and Ireland makes it a good fit for Cobalt Iron, which has a strong base of iSeries users and is an IBM-certified platform partner.

About SCC

SCC unleashes the potential of IT for global businesses, as one of Europe's largest independent IT groups.

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/190411CobaltIron.docx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005150/en/

Contacts:

Sunny Branson

Wall Street Communications

sunny@wallstcom.com