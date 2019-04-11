Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2019) - Deer Horn Capital (CSE: DHC) (OTCBB: GODYF) has announced a partnership with First Nation mineral exploration entrepreneur Allen Edzerza to explore highly prospective areas of northern British Columbia. As part of Deer Horn's mission to find solutions for a more sustainable future by partnering with First Nations groups and building long-term cooperation and relationships, Deer Horn was invited to participate in "Newco", and will hold a 49% interest in the venture.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Deer Horn" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

The lands to be explored by Newco lie east of BC's "Golden Triangle" mineral region in a large area hosting Kutcho's copper-zinc project and Coeur Mining's Silvertip silver-lead-zinc mine. The Golden Triangle has generated discoveries totaling more than 130 million ounces of gold, 800 million ounces of silver and 40 billion pounds of copper.

It has also hosted some of the world's richest mines, including the historic Eskay Creek, Canada's highest-grade gold mine and world's fifth-largest silver producer, the currently operating Red Chris gold-copper mine recently sold by Imperial Metals and Pretium Resources' Brucejack gold-silver mine.

Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, stated: "A key mandate of this venture is that Newco will further the vision of Mr. Edzerza, whereby First Nations will achieve social and economic independence through the exercise of their inherent rights and title to mineral resources in their ancestral lands. They are to have full participation in the decision-making, management processes and economic benefits associated with exploration, development and production. We are most grateful for the invitation to participate with Mr. Edzerza, and we're honoured to help further his goal for BC First Nations to explore and develop resources that will ultimately benefit First Nations and, by extension, the public government and citizens of BC."

Mr. Edzerza brings to the venture extensive historical knowledge and an intimate understanding of inherent rights, Aboriginal title and exploration policies of BC First Nations. He is an elder from the T'Logodena Wolf Clan of the Tahltan Nation with 50 years of mineral exploration experience and insights in northern British Columbia, having served in various capacities with First Nations and in First Nations organizations, governments and industry.

He served with former BC Premier Gordon Campbell as Special Advisor on Aboriginal issues and has served as a lead negotiator on numerous natural resource files for 30 years advising First Nations governments and the governments of Canada and Yukon. Mr. Edzerza is also a celebrated artist with works displayed from Switzerland to Vancouver.

Mr. Docherty added: "The grounds we plan to explore hold exceptional potential for the discovery of a broad range of metals. One of our strategies in working with Mr. Edzerza and First Nations groups is to build Newco into a project generator in Northern BC that can bring social and economic benefits to local First Nations. This new venture adds significant opportunities for us to explore for other metals including gold, zinc, molybdenum, platinum group metals and nickel. This region has also produced significant porphyry-type deposits for copper, gold and silver."

Under the partnership agreement, Deer Horn will provide technical support and logistics for prospecting, exploration, permitting and funding, with initial work by Newco expected to take place this summer. As Deer Horn proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, prior to staking lands with potential mineral targets, Deer Horn will seek the consent of First Nations for exploration activity.

Deer Horn's flagship property, a gold-silver-tellurium deposit in west-central British Columbia, is located 135 kilometres southwest of the community of Burns Lake and 36 kilometres south of the Huckleberry mine.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.deerhorncapital.ca, contact Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, at 604-789-5653 or email tyrone@deerhorncapital.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44034