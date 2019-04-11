Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Gert-Jan Geels as the Chief Financial Officer.

Gert-Jan Geels has been a finance professional for 27 years. He was a private banker at Delta Lloyd Bank from 1996 to 1999. From 1999 to 2012 he was an asset manager at Eureffect Asset Management where he was the co-owner and managed one of the largest independent asset management companies in Amsterdam for over a decade. Mr Geels has extensive experience in financing small and medium sized companies and helping them restructure their balance sheet and improve their use of working capital. Mr Geels is the CEO of Bullfinch Ltd. where he advises wealthy individuals from The Netherlands and Belgium in their investment strategies. Mr. Geels also served as a compliance officer for one of the largest Dutch precious metal traders. Mr. Geels obtained his bachelor's degree in Banking and Finance from the Amsterdam Academy.

Mr. Andrea Pagani, CEO and President of Upco, commented, "we are pleased to have Mr. Geels join our team. With Mr. Geels extensive experience in financial planning and risk management together with his proven leadership skills, will serve us well as we continue to grow and enhance our Company."

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco e-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.

Please visit upcointernational.com or upcomobile.com for further information.

