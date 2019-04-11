This year marks another important milestone for the global glass-ceramic manufacturer. In 2012, EuroKera introduced a new glass-ceramic substrate engineered for cooking applications called KeraSpectrum. This glass-ceramic is able to display any color of LEDs through its deep black opaque surface. The LEDs displayed through the advanced surface are crisp and their color can perfectly match the digital displays of all the other kitchen appliances.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005068/en/

KeraSpectrum enables to show all colors of LED displays including white. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This glass-ceramic solution is another milestone added to the long history of groundbreaking innovation that is EuroKera's. One of our two parent companies, Corning, Inc., invented glass-ceramic and we have been refining the consumers' experience ever since. Today, people all around the world enjoy the warmth of their kitchen while being visually pleased by elegant designs and vivid displays of all imaginable colors shining through our very own KeraSpectrum solution." Scott WATSON, Global Marketing Manager.

Brilliant displays with clear and sharp colors can come from a single white LED source. Any color, tint or gradient a cooktop manufacturer desires, including white, is possible from a one source of light. This reduces the complication of the assembly for the manufacturers while allowing them to show colors and gradients in a way never achieved before.

Last but not least, KeraSpectrum is environmentally friendly (its composition does not contain antimony or arsenic) and suited for any cooking method: gas, radiant or induction.

More information at www.eurokera.com, http://eurokera.com/products/keraspectrum/ and a video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdHeHXpDVho

More about EuroKera:

EuroKera is a global leader in advanced cooking surfaces and glass-ceramic solutions. Born in the heart of France in 1990, EuroKera is founded by two of the most prestigious companies in the world: Saint-Gobain and Corning Incorporated. Since then, our innovative solutions have been taking the potential of glass-ceramic to an always-higher level. While providing outstanding customer service we push the technical and performance limits further while keeping the unique French elegance and taste for exclusive design. EuroKera is driven by a passion for products and the people who gather around them creating and strengthening social relationships, and sharing unforgettable moments and experiences that transform their soul. Combining a rich visual aesthetic, superior materials and technical expertise, today EuroKera is a global leader defining tomorrow's world of glass-ceramic. Learn more at www.eurokera.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005068/en/

Contacts:

Mathias KONNE

864-517-4780

mkonne@eurokera.com

EuroKera North America, Inc

www.eurokera.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eurokera

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eurokera/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ4YsPCdgOWo8aeSO_JiwPg