Mayday Management Inc: Sleepaid Announces Its Plans for Change of Name

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Sleepaid Holdings, Inc., (the "Company") (OTC PINK: SLPA) announced today that the Company will make application to change the name as part of its move into future business ventures.

"We are pleased to launch our change in direction of the Company with the initial change of name to QDM, Inc.,' states Wang Tao, president and CEO of Sleepaid, soon to be QDM, Inc. 'The shareholders are anxious to complete this initial step into the future.'

About Sleepaid Holding Corporation- Sleepaid is a Company which recently divested its former operations and is seeking to invest in business ventures with open opportunities.

SAFE HARBOR FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as PTS, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year.

Contact:

Wang Tao

Email: wangtao@sleepaid.com.hk

Telephone: 852 28062312

SOURCE: Mayday Management Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541463/Sleepaid-Announces-Its-Plans-for-Change-of-Name