SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their supplier management study for a power generation services provider

Project background

The client sought to reduce purchasing costs occurring due to poor supplier management by identifying the right negotiation levers. The time decided to meet this business objective was 10 weeks.

Objective 1: The company wanted to drive cost reductions in direct spend by analyzing various drivers of part cost.

The company wanted to drive cost reductions in direct spend by analyzing various drivers of part cost. Objective 2: They were interested in improving their supplier management system to defend price requests from suppliers.

They were interested in improving their supplier management system to defend price requests from suppliers.

"Since best-in-class companies are negotiating supply contracts to ensure on-going improvements in quality, price, and delivery performance, it becomes imperative for companies to leverage supplier management solutions and unlock new opportunities," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of 10 weeks, the client a power generation services provider was able to set up a toll-gating procedure that prioritized the parts in line with client's negotiation schedules. They improved supplier management capabilities and ensured the involvement of stakeholders in the toll gating process. The solution offered helped them to:

Determine the potential parts for should cost analysis on the basis of planned and purchased orders.

Improve supplier management capabilities and identify the right negotiation levers.

Deploying a should cost model enables companies to gain detailed insights on the material specification, material costs, and annual usage. Request a free proposal and access our complete portfolio of supplier management solutions today!

Outcome: SpendEdge strengthened the client's relationship with suppliers and helped them to identify key negotiation levers. This allowed them to gain visibility into various drivers of part cost and drive deflation. The experts at SpendEdge also deployed a should cost model and set up a toll gating procedure that significantly improved the manufacturing process and reduced part costs by 13%

To access the complete case study on supplier management solutions, get in touch with our experts here!

