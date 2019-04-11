SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Promotional Products Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Promotional products serve as cost-effective marketing techniques for smaller firms who seek to improve the advertisement of their products as well as widen their reach to the customer base within a limited time. This is acting as a principle spend accelerator for the promotional products category between 2018-2023. Low-cost specialty merchandise, which is a type of promotional product, is witnessing a surge in demand because of its ability to generate higher ROI for its buyers. According to the predictions, the yearly sale of the promotional products will reach a figure of USD 26.32 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The wearables category segment is experiencing high demand in the US and is currently accounting for almost 40% of the overall promotional products market in the US. A higher concentration of category suppliers and distributors has paved the way for the largest market share of promotional products in North America. The increasing number of retail businesses is offering ample opportunities for suppliers in the region. The rising distribution of promotional products through online channels will drive the category growth in Europe.

This promotional products procurement research report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs.

"Suppliers are expected to be capable of utilizing the whole range of online platforms such as e-mails, social media, and e-commerce to propagate promotional products," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav. "This will extend the buyer's reach to a larger audience base," added Sumit.

This promotional products market intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Increasing demand for specialty products will drive the category spend

Counterfeiting of promotional products poses a significant risk to the market

This promotional products market intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Promotional products

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

