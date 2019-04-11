The global automotive die-stamping equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

To ease the manufacturing process and reduce the overall workforce required, automotive OEMs and part manufacturers are shifting their focus toward automating the entire manufacturing process. Keeping in line with this shift, various steps have been initiated by vendors to produce automated die-stamping presses, which use robots to enhance the die-stamping process. For instance, robotic arms are being used to remove castings and closed loop machinery is being adopted in die-stamping presses to provide feedback during operations. The incorporation of automation and robots in the die-stamping process will increase productivity and ensure that reliable and efficient stamped parts are delivered.

As per Technavio, the integration of industry 4.0 with die-stamping presses will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global automotive die-stamping equipment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global automotive die-stamping equipment market: Integration of industry 4.0 with die-stamping presses

The penetration of Industry 4.0 is increasing in the metal forming process owing to the increasing importance of providing suppliers and customers with high levels of transparency in the supply chain. Vendors of die-stamping presses are also focusing on integrating Industry 4.0 with their products. This will help them in identifying the material flow measurement, detecting tool breakage, and measuring forces with the use of sensors. These sensors are placed close to the machine to register the data on a real-time basis and provide the analyzed data to industrial operators. Such increasing benefits provided by Industry 4.0, will encourage automotive OEMs to adopt Industry 4.0 during the forecast period.

"The increase in emissions from vehicles is compelling several governments worldwide to enforce strict mandates. As a result, automotive OEMs are shifting toward the use of lightweight metal components such as manganese and aluminum to fulfill regulatory norms. The servo drive technology is gaining popularity in stamping presses, as they enable precise control of press bar movement and speed. The servo die-stamping machinery is capable of high precision in the forming of aluminum materials. Such advantages of servo die-stamping machinery will propel its demand in the automotive industry," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global automotive die-stamping equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive die-stamping equipment market by end-user (automotive OEMs, and independent stamping presses) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The automotive OEMs segment held the largest automotive die-stamping equipment market share in 2018. A majority of automotive OEMs, especially in APAC, have in-house forming press lines, which is one of the major factors for the growth of this segment.

The Europe region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight metal components in the automotive industry.

