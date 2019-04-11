Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for its 8.750% Senior Notes due 2021

MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. ("Bombardier") announced today that its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash a portion of its 8.750% Senior Notes due 2021 (CUSIP No. 097751BP5 / ISIN No. US097751BP56 (144A) // CUSIP No. C10602BB2 / ISIN No. USC10602BB24 (Reg. S)) (the "Notes"), expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 10, 2019 (such date and time, the "Expiration Date"). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Offer to Purchase dated February 28, 2019 (as amended on March 14, 2019 and as further amended on March 28, 2019) with respect to the Tender Offer.



The aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Original 8.750% Notes Expiration Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date amounts to US$313,000 (the "Additional Tendered Notes"), which, together with the US$382,148,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes that was previously tendered under the Tender Offer and purchased by Bombardier on March 29, 2019, represents, in the aggregate, approximately 27.32% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding prior to the Tender Offer. Approximately US$1,017,539,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes will remain outstanding upon completion of the Tender Offer.

Bombardier today accepted for purchase all of the Additional Tendered Notes at a purchase price of US$1,105 for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Additional Tendered Notes from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the settlement date for the purchase of the Additional Tendered Notes, which is expected to be April 12, 2019.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The Tender Offer is not being made in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which the offer or solicitation contained in the Offer to Purchase are unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Tender Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer will be deemed to be made by the dealer managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Offer to Purchase.

