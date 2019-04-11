Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global calcined petcoke market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This calcined petcoke market analysis report segments the market by application (aluminum, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The global calcined petcoke market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global calcined petcoke market size will grow by almost USD 2.85 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR over 5%. With the consistent growth of the construction industry, the per capita consumption of paints is increasing significantly across the world. The developing countries in APAC such as China and India are leading the growth in the per capita consumption. One of the essential white pigments used in the coatings industry is titanium dioxide as it includes characteristics such as the efficient scattering of visible light, whiteness, and opacity when combined into a coating. Thus, the requirement of titanium dioxide will increase with the growth of the paints and coatings market. This will stimulate the demand for calcined petcoke as it is a critical component in the titanium dioxide process.

The increase in oil refining capacity

The growing demand for oil has increased oil refining capacity across the world. As green petcoke is derived from oil refineries as a byproduct, the increase in the global refining capacity is driving the global production of green petcoke. According to the lEA, the global refining capacity additions are expected to reach 7.7 mbpd by 2023, and the Middle East will experience high growth in refining capacity. Calcined petcoke is produced by heating green petcoke. Therefore, the increase in the production of green petcoke owing to the rise in oil refining capacity will result in the increased supply potential of calcined petcoke.

"The rise in urban population is leading to the growth of the construction industry, which is increasing the demand for aluminum, a key part of infrastructure development. This will drive the demand for calcined petcoke as it is used in the manufacture of aluminum," says an analyst at Technavio.

This calcined petcoke industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several calcined petcoke manufacturers including

Aluminium Bahrain (Alba)

Asbury Carbons

BP Plc.

Rain Industries Limited

AMINCO RESOURCES LLC

Oxbow Corporation

