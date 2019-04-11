The "UK Supermalls, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UK Supermalls 2018-2023 offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the supermalls channel. The report analyses the market, which retailers consumers purchase from and consumer attitudes of the location.
Supermalls will outperform offline retail growth over the next five years with spend in the location increasing by 7% versus 6.7% for total offline spend and 4.2% for non-food sectors. Destination appeal will ensure supermalls' growth is resilient as spend is diverted away from town centres.
With clothing footwear driving 59.1% of supermalls spend in 2018, the location plays a vital role for retailers operating in the sector, driving over 10% of spend on the product category. Despite this, supermalls' share of the sector is on course to decline out to 2023 as online spend continues to rise. Retailers must offer stand out service in store and take inspiration from the convenience of the online shopping journey, to bolster supermalls sales.
39.8% of 16-24 year olds and 37.5% of 25-34 year olds have visited a supermall in the past 12 months the two highest penetrations as the percentage of those visiting decreases with age. In order to ensure supermalls remain appealing for young consumers, it is essential that the retail and leisure offer is frequently refreshed with new and exciting brands being added to give shoppers more reasons to visit.
Scope
- Retailer investment will ensure clothing footwear remains the prevalent sector as players such as Primark and H&M update and open key stores.
- Primark is the most visited retailer for clothing footwear as its large, destination stores appeal to a broad audience.
- The variety of retailers, leisure and food services drives the appeal of supermalls as 45.3% of visitors prefer supermalls over other locations because of the wide choice of retailers.
Reasons to Buy
- Use our in-depth market insight to understand why supermalls will outperform offline growth in the next five years, to help you decide which store locations to prioritise
- Understand which consumers are more likely to shop at supermalls at which retailers, and their shopping journeys, to enable you to tailor supermall store ranges.
Key Topics Covered
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
- Headlines
- Definition
- Key developments
- Comparison table of supermalls
- Overall channel size
- Sector summary
WHO PEOPLE SHOP WITH
- Sectors visited: Clothing
- Sectors visited: Electricals
- Sectors visited: Footwear
- Sectors visited: Furniture floorcoverings
- Sectors visited: Health beauty
- Sectors visited: Homewares
HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP
- Who visits
- Headlines
- Who visits: penetration
- Who visits: profile
- Who visits: frequent visitor penetration
- The shopper journey
- Sectors visited and purchased
- Shopping habits
- Retail versus leisure
- Shopper motivations
Companies Mentioned
- Primark
- Boots
- Superdrug
- Collect+
- Doddle
- John Lewis
- H&M
- River Island
- Debenhams
- House of Fraser
- JD Sports
- Sports Direct
- Nike
- Schuh
- New Look
- Clarks
- Argos
- Wilko
- TK Maxx
- B&M
- Mamas Papas
- Marks Spencer
- Next
- Body Shop
- Lush
- The Fragrance Shop
- Bodycare
- Holland Barrett
- The Perfume Shop
- Intu
- Westfield
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67tsg5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005558/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Superstores