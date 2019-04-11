The "UK Supermalls, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK Supermalls 2018-2023 offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the supermalls channel. The report analyses the market, which retailers consumers purchase from and consumer attitudes of the location.

Supermalls will outperform offline retail growth over the next five years with spend in the location increasing by 7% versus 6.7% for total offline spend and 4.2% for non-food sectors. Destination appeal will ensure supermalls' growth is resilient as spend is diverted away from town centres.

With clothing footwear driving 59.1% of supermalls spend in 2018, the location plays a vital role for retailers operating in the sector, driving over 10% of spend on the product category. Despite this, supermalls' share of the sector is on course to decline out to 2023 as online spend continues to rise. Retailers must offer stand out service in store and take inspiration from the convenience of the online shopping journey, to bolster supermalls sales.

39.8% of 16-24 year olds and 37.5% of 25-34 year olds have visited a supermall in the past 12 months the two highest penetrations as the percentage of those visiting decreases with age. In order to ensure supermalls remain appealing for young consumers, it is essential that the retail and leisure offer is frequently refreshed with new and exciting brands being added to give shoppers more reasons to visit.

Scope

Retailer investment will ensure clothing footwear remains the prevalent sector as players such as Primark and H&M update and open key stores.

Primark is the most visited retailer for clothing footwear as its large, destination stores appeal to a broad audience.

The variety of retailers, leisure and food services drives the appeal of supermalls as 45.3% of visitors prefer supermalls over other locations because of the wide choice of retailers.

Reasons to Buy

Use our in-depth market insight to understand why supermalls will outperform offline growth in the next five years, to help you decide which store locations to prioritise

Understand which consumers are more likely to shop at supermalls at which retailers, and their shopping journeys, to enable you to tailor supermall store ranges.

Key Topics Covered

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

Definition

Key developments

Comparison table of supermalls

Overall channel size

Sector summary

WHO PEOPLE SHOP WITH

Sectors visited: Clothing

Sectors visited: Electricals

Sectors visited: Footwear

Sectors visited: Furniture floorcoverings

Sectors visited: Health beauty

Sectors visited: Homewares

HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Who visits

Headlines

Who visits: penetration

Who visits: profile

Who visits: frequent visitor penetration

The shopper journey

Sectors visited and purchased

Shopping habits

Retail versus leisure

Shopper motivations

Companies Mentioned

Primark

Boots

Superdrug

Collect+

Doddle

John Lewis

H&M

River Island

Debenhams

House of Fraser

JD Sports

Sports Direct

Nike

Schuh

New Look

Clarks

Argos

Wilko

TK Maxx

B&M

Mamas Papas

Marks Spencer

Next

Body Shop

Lush

The Fragrance Shop

Bodycare

Holland Barrett

The Perfume Shop

Intu

Westfield

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67tsg5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005558/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Superstores