WEARESDC Brand Partner 'Loki the Wolfdog' Releases CBD Tincture To Market

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2019) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQB: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it is releasing its' second pet product, Loki Naturals CBD Tincture with influential brand partner Loki the Wolfdog. This is the company's second CBD and revenue generating product and is available for purchase through Loki's website www.lokinaturals.com effective today.

The whole flower CBD tincture contains a single origin cannabidiol formula grown in Colorado. The extract is free of GMO's and contains many essential fatty acids vital to a dog's healthy diet. The product contains a certificate analysis which can be viewed on the Loki Naturals website.

Loki Naturals Tincture





To view an enhanced version of this image please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6127/44036_118d9f35f4e2eba0_002full.jpg

Loki the Wolfdog





To view an enhanced version of this image please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6127/44036_loki_original.jpg

"We are proud to be releasing another quality product through the Loki brand as we continue to carve out the California cannabis market. This is a growing sophisticated industry and we are paving the way as we continue to roll-out and deliver premium products to our consumers," stated Leigh Hughes, CEO of Next Green Wave.

"It was important for us to have treats for treating occasions but also a tincture for more flexibility. The addition of the tincture helps with dogs that are using CBD as a daily part of their health plan, or for dogs that need a special dose. The best part is that it can even be mixed in with your pets food." -Kelly Lund, Loki's Dad

On behalf of the Board,

Leigh Hughes

CEO and Executive Chairman, Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

About Loki The Wolfdog

The Instagram famous Loki Wolfdog (@loki) and Kelly Lund became inseparable in 2012, when Kelly brought the husky/wolf mix puppy home. Since then they have been traveling the world and telling their story to millions of people through social mediums and most recently through Kelly's newly released book, Wild Together. Kelly has used his platform to bring awareness to key animal issues and also partnered with some of the world's largest brands including Toyota, Huckberry, Mercedes Benz and many others. (https://instagram.com/loki)

About Next Green Wave

Next Green Wave is a vertically integrated seed-to-consumer premium medicinal and recreational cannabis company operating in California. Construction of the company's first state-of-the-art indoor facility (35,000 ft.2) is now entering production with future plans to expand the 15 acres of cannabis zoned land it is situated on. NGW has acquired a seed library of over 120 strains which include several award-winning genetics and cultivars. Recent acquisition of SDC Ventures will complement NGW's branded products and accelerate the company to revenue through SDC' existing partnerships and labels. The partnership with OMG will provide NGW access to distribution through the licensing of our brands through Colombia. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter at @nextgreenwave, on Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Next Green Wave Forward Looking Statements

