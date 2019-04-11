Honeywell, ABB and Fortinet listed as Visionary Leaders by 360Quadrants for Industrial Control Systems Security

PUNE, India, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants powered by MarketsandMarkets, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced insights has released a quadrant on Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The first release of the quadrant has Honeywell, ABB and Fortinet sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months, and the position of vendors will reflect how buyers, industry experts, and other vendors rate them on different parameters.

Quadrant highlights

100+ companies offering Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions were analyzed of which 50 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

ABB, Belden, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, GE, Honeywell, McAfee, and Siemens have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

Kaspersky Lab, Bayshore Networks, Indegy, Nozomi Networks, Schneider Electric, and Symantec have been identified as innovators as these vendors have a very focused product portfolio. However, they do not have very strong growth strategies for their overall business.

BAE Systems, Carbon Black, CyberArk, Claroty, and SecurityMatters have been identified as emerging companies. They do not have very strong business strategies as compared to other established vendors. They might be new entrants and require some more time before gaining significant traction in the market. FireEye, IBM, Raytheon, Rockwell Automation, and Trend Micro have been recognized as dynamic differentiators.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Industrial Control Systems Security Software Comparison between vendors.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 50 key vendors were shortlisted on the basis of their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized post research. After the ratings were finalized, each vendor was placed in respective quadrants based on their score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants essentially compares companies in emerging technologies on 100+ critical parameters. Each company is reviewed by 4 stakeholders-buyers, industry experts, other vendors, and MarketsandMarkets analysts-to make it unbiased. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions. Buyers get to personalize their quadrant against their specific needs. The combined insights from peers, analysts, experts, and vendors cut the bias and helps the buyer find the best fit solution. Vendors get to position themselves to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their personal brand and increase their thought leadership. The 360Quadrants platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Application Modernization services, AI in Fintech solutions, and Artificial Intelligence Platform.

