Duni's 2018 Annual Report and CSR Report Now Available Online - Correction

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Correction regarding incorrect reference in the press release. In the footnote it is incorrectly referred to EU Market Abuse Regulation. Instead it should have been to the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act.

In the press release published at 11.00 CET on 11 April 2019 an incorrect reference has been made to EU Market Abuse Regulation. The correct should be; Duni AB (publ) is to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act.

Duni announces that the company's complete Annual Report for 2018 in English and Swedish is now available at www.duni.com under Investor.

The annual CSR Report "Our Blue Mission" is available at www.duni.com under About Duni.

Duni's Annual General Meeting will be held May 7, 2019.

For more information, contact

Mats Lindroth, CFO,

Tel.: +46-40-10-62-00

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI".

This information is such that Duni AB (publ) is to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 11 April 2019 at 17.00 hrs CET.

Duni.com

