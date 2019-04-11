sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.04.2019 | 17:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 11

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
All information is at 31 March 2019 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
OneThreeSixOneThreeFive
MonthMonthsMonthsYearYearsYears
Net asset value4.4%12.4%-3.5%12.5%60.1%3.7%
Share price2.7%9.1%-2.1%11.5%45.6%-3.4%
Sources: Datastream, BlackRock
At month end
Net asset value - capital only:80.35p
Net asset value cum income*:80.67p
Share price:76.20p
Discount to NAV (cum income):5.5%
Net yield:5.2%
Gearing - cum income:10.2%
Total assets^:£103.7m
Ordinary shares in issue**:116,126,515
Gearing range (as a % of net assets):0-20%
Ongoing charges***:1.4%
* Includes net revenue of 0.32p.
^ Includes current year revenue.
** Excludes 2,839,485 shares held in treasury
*** Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding any interest costs and excluding taxation for the year ended 30 November 2018.
Sector Analysis% Total AssetsCountry Analysis% Total Assets
Integrated Oil30.2Global63.6
Diversified Mining24.3USA14.7
Copper10.5Canada10.3
Exploration & Production10.0Latin America4.7
Gold10.0Australia4.3
Industrial Minerals3.9Asia1.5
Silver3.2Africa0.5
Diamonds2.2Net current liabilities0.4
Electricity1.9-----
Aluminium1.5100.0
Distribution1.2=====
Steel0.7
Net Current Liabilities0.4
-----
100.0
=====
Ten Largest Investments
Company
Region of Risk% Total Assets
BHPGlobal7.6
First Quantum MineralsGlobal7.5
Royal Dutch Shell 'B'Global6.3
BP GroupGlobal5.3
Rio TintoGlobal4.8
Exxon MobilGlobal4.7
ChevronGlobal4.6
Barrick GoldGlobal3.9
Vale - ADSLatin America3.1
ConocoPhillipsUSA3.1

Commenting on the markets, Olivia Markham and Tom Holl, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Company's NAV increased by 4.4% during the month of March (in GBP terms).

Sentiment around global economic growth improved through March, with lower US interest rate expectations and stronger economic data from China appearing to be the primary drivers. The US Federal Reserve announced that it didn't expect to raise interest rates again in 2019, whilst China's manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) came in at 50.8 versus expectations of 49.9. Global equity markets rose amidst this backdrop, with the MSCI World TR Index up 1.3%.

In the mining space, having performed strongly in January and February, we saw a degree of profit taking in March post company results. Within the mined commodities, the base metals were relatively flat, with the exception of zinc which increased by 6.6%, on the back of supply side tightness. The iron ore (62% fe) price remained elevated, finishing the month at $87/tonne, owing to market tightness following Vale's production suspensions and cyclone activity impacting production in Western Australia.

Meanwhile, energy equities continued to lag oil prices as Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices rose 4.4% and 5.2% respectively. We see this as an opportunity, however, as energy shares are pricing in an overly-pessimistic oil price outlook in our view.



All data points in US Dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.
ENDS
Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.co.uk/brci on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

