BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update



Commenting on the markets, Olivia Markham and Tom Holl, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's NAV increased by 4.4% during the month of March (in GBP terms).



Sentiment around global economic growth improved through March, with lower US interest rate expectations and stronger economic data from China appearing to be the primary drivers. The US Federal Reserve announced that it didn't expect to raise interest rates again in 2019, whilst China's manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) came in at 50.8 versus expectations of 49.9. Global equity markets rose amidst this backdrop, with the MSCI World TR Index up 1.3%.



In the mining space, having performed strongly in January and February, we saw a degree of profit taking in March post company results. Within the mined commodities, the base metals were relatively flat, with the exception of zinc which increased by 6.6%, on the back of supply side tightness. The iron ore (62% fe) price remained elevated, finishing the month at $87/tonne, owing to market tightness following Vale's production suspensions and cyclone activity impacting production in Western Australia.



Meanwhile, energy equities continued to lag oil prices as Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices rose 4.4% and 5.2% respectively. We see this as an opportunity, however, as energy shares are pricing in an overly-pessimistic oil price outlook in our view.







All data points in US Dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

