EQS's FY18 results were broadly as expected, with a strong uplift in the top line. The planned investment, designed to build a global regulatory tech platform business, affected profit as flagged. FY20e should be the year when the benefits start to flow more strongly as the group builds share (and SaaS revenues) in the increasingly digital governance, risk and compliance segment. With additional functionality being added to the cloud-based platform and growing recurring revenues (80% of total), both the quantum and the quality of earnings are increasing.

