The "Europe Metagenomics Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 89.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 48.6 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as technological advancements in the metagenomics, growing preference for Metagenomics over traditional methods and wide range metagenomics applications, in the Europe region. Whereas, highly priced metagenomics technology is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Metagenomics is the upcoming field of the biotechnology and the extensive researches are being conducted in the labs across the world. In addition, the next generation sequencing and other technologies in the genomics are assisting in the conduction of the metagenomics studies.

Also, in recent years, next generation sequencing price have declined substantially. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$3.7 billion in 2000 and took 13 years for the completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduced to US$1,000 and the process requires less number of days. In 2000, cost for sequencing was US$ 3.7 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and declined to US$ 5,000 in 2012.

One of the few biotech unicorns in Europe, Oxford Nanopore Technologies based in UK have introduced breakthrough technologies in DNA sequencing. The company has developed handheld MinION sequencer to sequence the human genome. The device was able to read sequences of DNA that are hundreds times larger than usual, helping scientists better reconstruct the whole genome sequence. MinION costs less than $1,000 and offers high-speed sequencing even outside of the lab, with an accuracy of up to 99.96% when using 'nanopolish' software to correct any errors made during sequencing.

Owing to factor that the cost of the metagenomics is been subsidize by the venture capitalists and the innovative technology by the market leaders that enables the access to the metagenomics studies are likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Germany is measured as the biggest hub for biotechnology in Europe and across the world owing to presence of large biotechnology players, high-tech research labs and massive funding for conduction of research and development. Germany is a country where various biotechnological companies reside than any other countries in Europe.

The country is also accounted in the international list of toppers for the number of studies that are in pipeline. The cutting edge and high-quality research present in the country creates lucrative opportunity and presence of an established market for metagenomics.

Key Topics Covered

Part 1. Introduction

Part 2. Europe Metagenomics Market Key Takeaways

Part 3. Europe Metagenomics Market Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Europe Metagenomics Market by Product

3.2.2 Europe Metagenomics Market by Application

3.2.3 Europe Metagenomics Market by Country

3.3 Pest Analysis

Part 4. Europe Metagenomics Market Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Technological Advancements In Metagenomics

4.1.2 Growing Preference For Metagenomics Over Traditional Methods

4.1.3 Wide Range of Metagenomics Applications

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Highly Priced Metagenomics Technology

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Precision Metagenomic Analysis Ushering In the Era of Precision Medicine

4.4 Key Market Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Inclination Towards Molecular-Based Approaches

4.5 Impact Analysis

Part 5. Metagenomics Market Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Metagenomics Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance of Key Players

Illumina Inc.

Qiagen

5.4 Expert Opinions

Part 6. Europe Metagenomics Market Analysis by Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Metagenomics Market, by Product, 2018 2027 (%)

6.3 Europe Metagenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027, by Product (US$ Mn)

6.4 Instruments Software Market

6.5 Consumables Market

Part 7. Europe Metagenomics Market Analysis by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Metagenomics Market, by Application, 2018 2027 (%)

7.3 Europe Metagenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027, by Application (US$ Mn)

7.4 Clinical Diagnostic Market

7.5 Drug Discovery Metagenomics Market

7.6 Others Market

Part 8. Europe Metagenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Metagenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027, by Country (%)

8.3 UK Metagenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Germany Metagenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 France Metagenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

Part 9. Metagenomics Market Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Growth Strategies In the Metagenomics Market, 2015-2018

9.3 Organic Developments

9.4 Organic Growth Strategies In the Metagenomics Market, 2015-2018

9.5 Product Launch

9.6 Product Approval

9.7 Expansion Others

9.8 Inorganic Developments

9.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Metagenomics Market, 2015-2018

9.10 Acquisitions

9.11 Agreements

9.12 Partnership Collaboration

Part 10. Metagenomics Market-Key Company Profiles

10.1 Merck KGaA

10.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.4 Qiagen

10.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.6 Perkin Elmer Inc.

10.7 Illumina Inc.

10.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.9 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

10.10 Pacific Bioscience of California Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gjhm1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005667/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Genomics