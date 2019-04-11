Sucden Financial Reports Increasing Revenues and Profits

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, a leading international derivatives and FX broker today announced its financial results. The audited accounts for the year ending 31 December 2018 record higher revenues and profits as the company continues to expand its multi-asset services.

Key highlights:

Net profit of £16.4 million, against £10.9 million in 2017

Net revenues of £63.3 million, against £48.7 million in 2017

Total net assets of £115.6 million, against £101.6 million in 2017

"Our latest financial results reflect the strength and continued success of our diversified business model," commented Michael Overlander, Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "We have a strong platform from which to further develop our services to our growing client base and remain fully supported by our European parent company."

Sucden Financial is a leading international derivatives and FX broker providing access to a broad range of markets, including exchange and OTC traded products, as well as equities, fixed income, foreign exchange and bullion.

The company was formed in 1973 as the London brokerage arm of Sucden, an independent leader in soft commodities trading. Sucden Financial has since evolved into one of the largest brokers for traders, fabricators, producers, consumers, investment houses, hedge funds, commodity firms and retail brokers.

Sucden Financial is a ring dealing member of the London Metal Exchange (LME) and has access to major global exchanges, offering clients fast, direct access to worldwide markets.

Based in the City of London, Sucden Financial also has offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong (Sucden Financial (HK) Limited) and New York (Sucden Futures Inc.).

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

