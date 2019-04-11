Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the April 15 meeting of the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee. The Commission established the advisory committee to provide a formal mechanism through which the Commission can receive advice and recommendations on fixed income market structure issues.

The meeting will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on the SEC's website, SEC.gov, and will be archived on the website for later viewing.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting.

Electronic submissions:

Use of the SEC's Internet submission form or send an e-mail to rule-comments@sec.gov.

Paper submissions:

Send paper submissions in triplicate to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

All submissions should refer to File Number 265-30, and the file number should be included on the subject line if e-mail is used.

Agenda

April 15, 2019

9:30 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks

9:45 a.m. Presentation on Block Pilot and Reference Data Service Proposal

Tom Gira, FINRA

Jonathan Sokobin, FINRA

10:30 a.m. Draft Recommendation on Pennying in the Corporate Bond and Municipal Securities Markets

Matt Andresen, Headlands Technologies

Jude Arena, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Bagley, MSRB

John Cahalane, Tradeweb

Peg Henry, Stifel Financial

Justin Land, Wasmer Schroeder

11:30 a.m. Break

11:45 a.m. Draft Recommendations on Certain Principal Transactions with Advisory Clients

Horace Carter, Raymond James

Chris Kendall, Charles Schwab

Anthony Liotti, UBS

Marshall Nicholson, ICE Bonds

Peter Sirbu, Ameriprise Financial

Brad Winges, Hilltop Securities

12:45 p.m. Lunch Break

1:30 p.m. Updates from the Credit Ratings, ETFs and Bond Funds, and Corporate Bond Transparency Subcommittees

2:15 p.m. LIBOR Transition: Implications for the Corporate Bond and Municipal Securities Markets

Tom Deas, National Association of Corporate Treasurers

Ed Fitzpatrick, JP Morgan Asset Management

David Knutson, Schroders

Pat McCoy, Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Julian Potenza, Fidelity Management & Research Co.

Tom Wipf, Morgan Stanley

3:30 p.m. Adjournment