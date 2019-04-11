Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2019) - InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to join us at the Global Chinese Financial Forum in Vancouver on April 13, 2019 at the Executive Airport Plaza Hotel, located at 7311 Westminster Highway, Richmond, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

For close to 20 years, NAI Interactive has been successfully introducing North American companies to the Chinese investment community. The keynote speakers are Gilbert Chan, President of NAI Interactive, discussing "How Technology is Changing Our Lives and Investing", and Ian Dawkins, Director of the BC Micro-License Association, who will address "Canadian Cannabis: Assessing New Investment Opportunities".

The current conference will focus on Investing In Innovation with the following public companies making presentations:

Graph Blockchain (CSE: GBLC) (www.graphblockchain.com) is a blockchain development company that offers blockchain solutions for corporations and government agencies.

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (www.lomiko.com) is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy.

NexOptic Technology (TSXV: NXO) (www.nexoptic.com) is a technology company that is developing scalable hardware, software and artificial intelligence technologies for camera and imaging lenses.

SHARC Energy Systems (CSE: SHRC) (www.sharcenergy.com) provides wastewater heat exchange products and services, offering solutions for heating, cooling & hot water for any building.

Voyager Digital (Canada) (TSXV: VYGR) (www.investvoyager.com) through its subsidiary, operates as a crypto asset broker providing retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets.

In addition, the following private companies will be presenting.

Glasgow Global Group & the Everball Solution which is revolutionizing the lottery industry using blockchain.

Hempsana (www.hempsana.ca) which focusses on the processing of hemp into CBD oil.

NanoPeak Solutions is using nanotechnology to produce tasteless and odourless CBD and THC for infusion into a variety of consumer products. The company will launching a crowdfunding campaign at its booth.

Wright Drilling & Exploration (www.WrightDrilling.com) is an emergent North Texas-based oil and gas company specializing in limited liability companies with direct participation drilling and exploration ventures

We hope you'll join us in Richmond on April 13th. For more information and to register for this free conference, please visit www.GCFF.ca, call 604-488-8878 or email info@nai500.com.

