Dr. Mike Golpa Launches Newest G4 By Golpa Dental Implant Surgery Center In Tysons Corner

Nationally-Acclaimed, State-Of-The-Art Dental Implant Solution to Make its DC Debut in June 2019

WASHINGTON, DC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Dr. Mike Golpa, the Southern California who is redefining dental implant rehabilitation with his proprietary G4 Implant Solutions, has set June 2019 for the launch of his newest G4 by Golpa Dental Implants Surgery Center located in Tysons Corner.

Serving the Washington DC and Virginia communities, Dr. Golpa's all-new G4 by Golpa dental implants surgery facility will be headquartered at 1500 Cornerside Boulevard in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

As dramatic strides in dental implants technology continue to bring new hope to the 40 million people nationwide estimated to be edentulous (without teeth), Dr. Golpa developed his proprietary G4 Implant Solutions. A pioneering dentist in the growing field of dental implants, Dr. Golpa not only developed his own proprietary implants procedure, but he has also performed more than 6,000 surgeries under his G4 by Golpa Implants Solution banner. At the same time, the G4 by Golpa Implants Solution has been adopted by dentists throughout the country who arrange for their patients to access Dr. Golpa's exclusive G4 dental implant procedure and receive comprehensive after-treatment care.

Burgeoning into the option of choice for those needing to have teeth removed due to injury, disease, infection or decay, G4 by Golpa dental implant technology give back the look, fit and function of healthy, natural teeth to patients nationwide. Dr. Golpa's G4 Implant Solutions has put the smile back for patients throughout the country. Built to last, a G4 implant properly cared for will last for decades, as opposed to dental bridges and dentures which typically require replacements every 5-7 years. G4 advanced implant technology helps avoid jawbone deterioration, stimulates bone growth, prevents bone loss, and helps assure that patients will have peace of mind enjoy life to the fullest by retaining their natural face and smile.

Dr. Golpa's G4 Implant Solution Centers have broken the mold in advanced dental implants technologies, introducing a treatment that delivers a permanent bridge with titanium framework in just one visit. The new G4 by Golpa Tysons Corner surgery center will offer the identical implant procedure offered in the Las Vegas flagship facility, including the all-digital protocols and next generation milling technologies developed by Dr. Golpa that are changing the implant dentistry landscape.

G4 by Golpa Launches June 2019 In Tysons Corner

'We are extremely excited to announce our newest G4 by Golpa surgery center location in Tysons Corner, and look forward to providing residents throughout the region our advanced dental implant solution,' said Dr. Golpa.

The Tysons Corner G4 by Golpa location joins current facilities operating in Northern and Southern California, Texas and other metropolitan centers.

About the G4 by Golpa Implant Solution:

Dr. Mike Golpa's G4 Implant Solution is practiced in regions across the US by top dentists fully trained in the G4 implant procedure. Dr. Golpa's G4 Implant Solution has 'broken the mold' in providing advanced dental implants technologies, introducing a treatment that delivers a permanent bridge with titanium framework in just one visit. The G4 Implant procedure encompasses proprietary all-digital protocols and next generation milling technologies developed by Dr. Golpa that are changing the cosmetic dentistry landscape. In addition to the continuing expansion of G4 Implant Solutions surgery centers and growing number of dentists adopting the G4 technology, the popularity and proven effectiveness of Dr. Golpa's procedure has resulted in the government's approval to offer Medicare support for G4 dental implant patients.

