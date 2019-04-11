Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Record Annual Revenue Underscores Breakthrough Year Driven by Emerging Market Adoption of Company's Superior Rail Inspection Portal Technology

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQB: DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 and Recent Operational Highlights

Following its initial multi-million-dollar contract announced in May 2018, Duos was awarded an additional multi-million-dollar contract by Canadian National, a leading North American Class-1 transportation and logistics company, for the deployment of three additional Rail Inspection Portals (rip), which are to be installed at three main-line locations, with two planned in the U.S. and an additional unit in Canada

Launched truevue360, which will focus on driving additional revenues and margin to the Company by developing, implementing and marketing artificial intelligence and deep learning solutions for a broad range of industries

Successfully completed the first deployment of the Company's new dcVue software, licensed as a commercial application in partnership with FNT Software, a leading provider of integrated software solutions for IT management, data center infrastructure management and telecommunication infrastructure management worldwide

Strengthened leadership and increased industry experience of the Company's Board of Directors through the appointment of Ken Ehrman as an Independent Director, who will serve as head of the compensation and nominating committees

Awarded contract in the aggregate of $1.0 million from a regional bank with a national footprint for the installation of Duos' praesidium and centraco systems, which will provide comprehensive security solutions for 19 of the bank's sites in 14 locations across the United States.

Awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the Company's Linear Speed Measurement technology, which enables the "stitching" of images that are a single pixel wide into an accurate high-definition image of a train with up to 100 or more cars, significantly increasing the accuracy and speed of the information compared to commercially available measurement devices.

Added key technical, development and project management staff and increased headcount to 50 staff in 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 299% to $2.56 million, from $641,000 in the same quarterly period last year. The significant increase in total revenue was driven by substantial completion of key projects awarded earlier in the year.

Gross profit increased 416% to $1.14 million, from $221,000 in the same quarterly period last year. The significant increase in gross profit was due to the effect of both higher revenues and lower cost of sales on projects that were completed in the quarter.

Operating expenses increased 59% to $1.98 million from $1.24 million in the same quarterly period last year. The increase in operating expenses was the result of investments in additional staffing to support much higher revenues and anticipated business for 2019.

Net loss totaled $836,000 an improvement from a net loss of $1.41 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The improvement in net income was primarily attributable to significant increase in revenue over the comparable quarter in 2017, improved Gross Margins in the quarter and a lower rate of Operating Expense growth.

Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 210% to a record $12.0 million, from $3.9 million in the same period last year. The significant increase in total revenue was driven by an increase in project revenue and maintenance and technical support, which was offset by a decrease in IT asset management services revenues. The increase in project revenue is a result of the Company's ongoing introduction of new offerings, including intelligent analytics and machine learning, and transition from traditional legacy security-centric offerings.

Gross profit increased 227% to $5.2 million, from $1.6 million in the same period last year. The significant increase in gross profit was due to the increase in project revenues as discussed above. Although certain quarters were impacted by accounting changes related to the implementation of ASC 606 the new standard for revenue recognition, 2018 can be compared with 2017 as the impact of ASC606 for the full year 2018 was minimal.

Operating expenses increased 35% to $6.8 million from $5.0 million in the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was mainly due to an increase in resources related to the significant increase in revenues for the period as discussed above. Selling and marketing expenses both increased in line with the Company's investment in resources to grow the business but were offset by lower professional fees due to minimal fundraising and corporate actions during the year. Research and development expenditures also increased as the Company began investing in its AI platform in the fourth quarter. The increase in full-time and contract labor was higher during the period due to an increase in number of employees and additional contract expenses related to the overall significant increase in revenues.

Net loss totaled $1.6 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, an improvement from net loss of $5.2 million, or $(1.43) per diluted share, in the same period a year-ago. The improvement in net income was primarily attributable to the increase in project revenues as discussed above.

Financial Outlook

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, the Company expects total revenue to be between $14.0 million and $15.0 million, which would represent an approximate 16% to 25% increase over 2018. The Company's guidance is based on contracts in backlog that are already performing and scheduled to be executed during, or which have been executed before, the fourth quarter of 2019. Management also anticipates securing additional awards in 2019.

Management Commentary

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to a transformational year for our business," said Duos Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini. "Financially, in 2018 we grew our topline by more than 200%, which allowed us to significantly improve the health of our balance sheet. Our growth was driven mainly by the increased adoption of our rail inspection portal technology, which we successfully deployed for several blue-chip organizations during the year. Going forward, we expect our growth to continue through additional sales to our current customer base as well as through new wins in existing and adjacent markets as awareness grows for our versatile solutions and their broad industry-agnostic applications.

Mr. Arcaini continued, "We remain focused on our core business while also incorporating additional services and technologies that will allow us to diversify revenue streams in a more consistent manner with the ultimate goal of reducing our overall reliance on project-based income. More specifically, with truevue360, we expect to leverage the Company's artificial intelligence and deep learning experience to create a centrally managed platform for our existing artificial intelligence solutions and also serve as a third-party offering for potential customers in a broad range of industries. With the increased visibility provided by our order backlog, we are confident in achieving our financial projections for 2019, which would, if achieved, represent a 25% increase over 2018's record performance."

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Duos Technologies Group, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Duos' Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Duos' filings with the SEC.

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 REVENUES: Project $ 10,753,926 $ 1,884,079 Maintenance and technical support 1,170,215 1,127,932 IT asset management services 124,478 872,577 Total Revenues 12,048,619 3,884,588 COST OF REVENUES: Project 6,373,684 1,487,516 Maintenance and technical support 409,316 458,960 IT asset management services 61,396 348,076 Total Cost of Revenues 6,844,396 2,294,552 GROSS PROFIT 5,204,223 1,590,036 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and marketing expenses 289,140 179,318 Salaries, wages and contract labor 4,299,799 3,098,782 Research and development 488,694 310,099 Professional fees 245,033 393,531 General and administrative expenses 1,451,461 1,051,799 Total Operating Expenses 6,774,127 5,033,529 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1,569,904 ) (3,443,494 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest Expense (17,180 ) (4,519,035 ) Gain on settlement of debt - 64,647 Warrant derivative gain - 2,743,686 Other income, net 6,197 1,719 Total Other Income (Expense) (10,983 ) (1,708,983 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) (1,580,887 ) (5,152,477 ) Series A preferred stock dividends - (17,760 ) Net income (loss) applicable to common stock $ (1,580,887 ) $ (5,170,237 ) Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.08 ) $ (1.43 ) Diluted Net Income(Loss) Per Share $ (0.08 ) $ (1.43 ) Weighted Average Shares-Basic 20,796,132 3,606,401 Weighted Average Shares-Diluted 20,796,132 3,606,401

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 1,209,301 $ 1,941,818 Accounts receivable, net 1,538,793 298,304 Contract assets 1,208,604 423,793 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 235,198 90,923 Total Current Assets 4,191,896 2,754,838 Property and equipment, net 204,226 65,362 OTHER ASSETS: Software Development Costs, net 40,000 - Patents and trademarks, net 53,871 45,978 Total Other Assets 93,871 45,978 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,489,993 $ 2,866,178

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,416,716 $ 812,618 Accounts payable - related parties 13,473 12,598 Notes payable - financing agreements 48,330 49,657 Notes payable - related parties - 9,078 Line of credit 31,201 34,513 Payroll taxes payable 317,573 149,448 Accrued expenses 222,328 497,277 Contract liabilities 2,248,829 200,410 Deferred revenue 362,528 438,907 Total Current Liabilities 4,660,978 2,204,506 Notes payable - related party - 39,137 Total Liabilities 4,660,978 2,243,643 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT): Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 9,485,000 shares available to be designated Series A redeemable convertible cumulative preferred stock, $10 stated value per share, 500,000 shares designated; 0 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, convertible into common stock at $6.30 per share - - Series B convertible cumulative preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 15,000 shares designated; 2,830 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, convertible into common stock at $0.50 per share 2,830,000 2,830,000 Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 21,082,351 and 20,657,850 shares issued, 21,075,958 and 20,654,570 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 21,082 20,658 Additional paid-in capital 27,397,225 26,608,823 Total stock & paid-in-capital 30,248,307 29,459,481 Accumulated deficit (30,269,833 ) (28,688,946 ) Sub-total (21,526 ) 770,535 Less: Treasury stock (6,393 and 3,280 shares of common stock) (149,459 ) (148,000 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) (170,985 ) 622,535 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 4,489,993 $ 2,866,178

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Cash from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,580,887 ) $ (5,152,477 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 98,922 48,283 Gain on settlement of debt - (64,647 ) Stock issued per origination - 750,000 Stock option expense 447,826 - Amortization of debt discounts - 2,724,389 Initial fair value of warrant liability - 735,347 Warrant derivative gain - (2,743,686 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,240,489 ) (41,315 ) Contract assets (784,811 ) 52,880 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 97,964 263,827 Accounts payable 604,096 184,829 Accounts payable-related party 875 (27,538 ) Payroll taxes payable 168,125 (295,028 ) Accrued expenses (128,948 ) 258,307 Contract liabilities 2,048,419 (19,215 ) Deferred revenue (76,379 ) (236,262 ) Net cash used in operating activities (345,287 ) (3,562,306 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Software development costs (60,000 ) - Purchase of patents/trademarks (13,285 ) - Purchase of fixed assets (212,393 ) (41,709 ) Net cash used in investing activities (285,678 ) (41,709 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of line of credit (3,312 ) (3,506 ) Repayments of related party notes (48,215 ) (432,527 ) Repayments of insurance and equipment financing (243,566 ) - Repayments of notes payable - (1,766,250 ) Repayments of series A convertible stock - (319,680 ) Repurchase of common stock (1,459 ) - Proceeds from series B preferred stock - 1,000,000 Proceeds from common stock, net - 5,777,390 Proceeds from warrants exercised 195,000 - Proceeds from financing agreements - (217,470 ) Proceeds of notes payable - 1,333,500 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (101,552 ) 5,371,457 Net decrease in cash (732,517 ) 1,767,442 Cash, beginning of period 1,941,818 174,376 Cash, end of period 1,209,301 1,941,818

