Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that as of 10 April 2019, the record date for the PSH Annual General Meeting of shareholders, the total voting rights in PSH were 444,093,954. There were 216,816,437 Public Shares, 4,440,868 Management Shares and 1 Special Voting Share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) outstanding. The share classes have 1 vote, 1.0778 votes and 222,491,071 votes per share, respectively.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

