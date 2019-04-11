MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Illegal immigration is an issue that has long been at the center of many policy debates within the United States and Mexico. Pablo Soria de Lachica recognizes that while the subject of immigration control along the U.S./Mexico border is a complicated one, the proposed solution of an enhanced wall is overly simplistic and would fail to effectively remedy the problems it targets. The internationally recognized broker and forex expert points to several deficiencies of a more robust structure, noting that it would prove incapable of addressing the core issues which currently drive illegal immigration to the U.S.

One primary drawback of the proposed wall extension would be its inability to prevent visa overstays, which far exceed the number of people apprehended while trying to cross the border outside of the legal points of entry. According to comprehensive research conducted by the Center for Migration Studies, the U.S. Border Patrol captured just over 310,000 undocumented crossers in 2017 - fewer than half the 700,000 foreigners who overstayed their visas that same year. "As these numbers indicate, construction of hundreds of more miles of border wall would not address the challenge of irregular migration into our country," noted Center for Migration Studies executive director Donald Kerwin. "The most obvious point to make is that a wall doesn't help capture those people," he added. The study showed that the undocumented population from Mexico fell by almost 400,000 in 2017, bringing the total reduction to 1.3 million since 2010. These numbers are a complete reversal from the 1990s and early 2000s, when border apprehensions often exceeded one million per year.

Pablo Soria de Lachica also points out that an enhanced border wall would still be impractical as it would remain breachable. The U.S. government began to build barriers on a larger scale in the 1990s, but despite the construction of more massive, reinforced structures, crossers have continued to devise ways of going over and under them even if it means moving their entry points into more remote and dangerous areas. Pablo Soria de Lachica encourages administration officials to shift their focus from pursuing physical solutions to the issue of illegal immigration to exploring policy proposals that address the root causes of the problem, including the potential introduction of incentives for those who participate in a reformed system in a lawful manner.

Pablo Soria de Lachica, a world-renowned broker and foreign exchange expert, is currently collaborating with Kartoshka - a world leader in the creation of technology for sales, telemarketing, and customer support. An MBA graduate of Universidad Tecnológico de México, he further utilizes his expertise by developing integrated online trading tools for investors, conducting market analysis, and overseeing the day-to-day financial operations of several prominent companies located abroad. A devoted philanthropist, he provides support to multiple projects, his contributions including active involvement in local Boy Scouts and Delta Epsilon Sigma programs, as well as generous donations to organizations such as the America-Israel Cultural Foundation and Bridges for Peace.

Pablo Soria de Lachica - Foreign Exchange Specialist: http://PabloSoriaDeLachicaNews.com

Pablo Soria de Lachica Discusses Likely Trade Consequences of Proposed US-Mexico Border Wall: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pablo-soria-lachica-discusses-likely-142500653.html

Pablo Soria de Lachica Analyzes Potential Economic Impact of Mexico Border Wall Extension: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pablo-soria-lachica-analyzes-potential-221000897.html

Contact Information:

PabloSoriaDeLachicaNews.com

http://PabloSoriaDeLachicaNews.com

contact@pablosoriadelachicanews.com

SOURCE: Pablo Soria de Lachica

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541726/Pablo-Soria-de-Lachica-Questions-Immigration-Control-Benefits-of-Enhanced-Mexican-Border-Wall