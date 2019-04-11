Blackline Safety Opens Doors to Newly-renovated HQ, Prepared for Global Demand in Connected Safety

Blackline consolidates two facilities under one roof in the historic 1927 brick-and-steel Dominion Bridge building

CALGARY, Alberta, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing global demand for Blackline Safety's (TSXV: BLN) cloud-hosted safety wearables has spurred the company to renovate Calgary's historic Dominion Bridge building. This 25,000 square foot facility once manufactured steel products to support Alberta's early economy. Freshly renovated, Blackline is breathing new life into this location with a focus on product development, sales, manufacturing and delivery of safety technology to a broad range of industries around the world.

"Blackline searched the city for over a year to locate the ideal character space that represents our corporate values of integrity, trust, customer commitment and mastery of innovation," said Kevin Meyers, Chief Operating Officer at Blackline Safety. "With over 140 personnel under one roof, our bold new facility blends historical elements with the space and infrastructure needed to develop leading technologies while fulfilling customer demand. Our new location in Dominion Bridge establishes our presence in Calgary as an employer of choice, to attract additional talented, passionate and driven individuals who are looking to make their mark with a global leader in safety."

Blackline develops and manufactures connected safety wearables in-house and serves a broad range of global industries including energy, utilities, manufacturing, aerospace, heavy industry, pharmaceuticals and foods and beverages. Blackline's G7 product line offers the world's only cellular-connected wearable that addresses lone worker monitoring, gas detection, emergency response and evacuation management while helping businesses increase efficiency through easy communications and location-enabled data analytics.

Upcoming Events

Blackline Safety's Annual General Meeting for shareholders will take place in its new headquarters on Tuesday, April 16 at 3 pm. An open house event will take place at Blackline's new headquarters for investors, customers, vendors, partners and the media on Wednesday, May 15 from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. For more information about these events, contact investors@blacklinesafety.com.

To learn more about Blackline Safety's connected portfolio, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and follow Blackline Safety on Twitter @BlacklineSafety.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house - from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world's first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, employee messaging and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Kevin Meyers, COO, kmeyers@blacklinesafety.com, Blackline Safety Corp., Unit 100, 803 24 Avenue SE, Calgary, ABCanada T2G 1P5, Telephone: +1 403 451 0327 x203, www.BlacklineSafety.com



