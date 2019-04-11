Kazzam.com on How an Expert Face Painter Can Transform Parties into Magical Events

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / Parents tend to spare no expense or effort when their children have an occasion to celebrate, especially in the event of birthdays. Since the 1970s, the number of single-parent households has risen dramatically, in many cases leading to hectic work schedules for the adults and limited 'quality time' with the kids. Nevertheless, certain things have remained unchanged over the ages, such as the parental instinct to put children first and make sacrifices to ensure their health and happiness. One of the highlights of any given year is the birthday party, and families now have various options for creating a memorable experience without struggling to find the time to organize the event or wondering how to make it exciting for the young ones. The needs of modern-day parents are being met by the party and event planning industry, the popularity of which grew by 3.9% over the past five years, according to an IBISWorld report. Some forms of entertainment have remained popular through the years, but recent trends show that birthday kids have the best experience when their party features a face painter, as pointed out by the event planning specialists at Kazzam.com.

Face painting has been rapidly gaining popularity in recent years, partly due to medical and technological advances that have allowed the creation of high-quality, hypoallergenic make-up. In addition, professional planning services have become highly selective, carefully vetting potential recruits to ensure they have the necessary training and certificates. While these are important considerations for the adults, what makes the presence of a face painter unforgettable for the kids is the magic these professionals can work through their craft. Many exciting activities can be scheduled for a birthday party, but few can rival body art in terms of its impact on the mood and its power to get everyone involved in the festivities.

Children love getting transformed into beloved superheroes, cartoon characters, or their favorite animals, but they are also inherently creative and appreciate an opportunity to express themselves through a design that carries a special meaning for them. An expert face painter can help a kid feel truly special by bringing to life the desired image, and for children, almost nothing can create a sense of magic similar to the wonder of feeling unique. Moreover, this is an activity that can fire up the party spirit because it appeals to everyone, young and old alike. The atmosphere of shared fun and creative fever helps forge an experience that is magical and unforgettable.

Kazzam.com, a party planning service under the umbrella of Party City, offers a one-stop shop for organizing celebrations, with a portfolio that covers activities, food, and entertainers. In addition to its variety of options for staging memorable events, the company also ensures proper vetting and handles all the details, including billing and coordination. Its parent organization is North America's leading party goods retailer by revenue, operating more than 900 proprietary and franchise stores across the region.

