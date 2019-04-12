Outlander PHEV



TOKYO, Apr 11, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announces that the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, has achieved a key milestone with sales of 200,000 worldwide since its launch in 2013.The Outlander PHEV is MMC's technology flagship, and its success demonstrates the scale of consumer demand for electrified vehicles as the automobile industry undergoes a profound technology change.Since making its debut in Japan, the Outlander PHEV has been rolled out to more than 50 countries across the world. It has become the world best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle as at the end of December 2018(1). It also has been Europe's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle for continuously over the past four years (2015-2018)(1), a testament to its constant evolution, brilliant engineering and technological innovation.Award-Winning Synergy of Electric Efficiency and SUV CapabilityDeveloped from a fully electric vehicle, the Outlander PHEV has a unique architecture consisting of a front electric motor, a rear electric motor and no gearbox. It offers customers energy efficiency and a smooth driving experience.The Outlander PHEV has picked up various awards globally in the past six years including the "2019 Best Plug-in Vehicle" award from Company Car and Van Magazine in the UK, the "2019 Green SUV of the Year" award from Green Car Journal in the US and the "2013-2014 Japan Car of the Year Innovation Category" award together with the "2014 RJC Technology of the Year Award".The latest 2019 Outlander PHEV(2) model delivers lowered CO2 emissions levels, with 40 g/km (NEDC Correlated)/46 g/km (WLTP) and excellent fuel economy, with 1.8 l/100km (NEDC Correlated)/2.0 l/100km (WLTP) and a zero-emission range of 54 km (NEDC Correlated)/45 km (WLTP).The 2019 Outlander PHEV also features innovative powertrain and mechanical improvements, including an ultra-efficient new 2.4-litre petrol engine. Other improvements include, but are not limited to, increased battery capacity (15%), battery output (10%), and rear motor output (17%) enhanced driving dynamics, and more driving modes including a Sport Mode and Snow Mode.(1) Source: JATO Dynamics Limited(2) Japanese and European specificationsAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.