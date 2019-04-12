Fraport Traffic Figures - March and First Quarter of 2019: Growth Trend Continues

Passenger traffic rises at Frankfurt Airport - Fraport's Group airports worldwide largely report positive performance
FRANKFURT, Germany, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk - In the first three months of 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served almost 14.8 million passengers - an increase of 2.5 percent year-on-year. Aircraft movements rose by 3.0 percent to 116,581 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) climbed by 2.9 percent to some 7.3 million metric tons. Only cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) declined by 2.3 percent to a total of 527,151 metric tons, reflecting the worldwide economic slowdown.
In March 2019, Frankfurt Airport recorded year-on-year traffic growth of 1.4 percent to about 5.6 million passengers. This increase was achieved despite the fact that, in March last year, traffic was additionally boosted by the earlier timing of the Easter school holidays, falling in April this year. Aircraft movements climbed by 2.1 percent to 42,056 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated MTOWs grew by 2.8 percent to about 2.6 million metric tons. Cargo throughput remained almost level compared to March 2018, rising by 0.2 percent to 202,452 metric tons.
Across the Group, the airports in Fraport's international portfolio largely performed well in the first quarter of 2019, even though the different timing of the Easter holidays had an impact on some airports serving tourist destinations. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia closed the January-to-March period with an increase of 4.0 percent to 342,636 passengers (March 2019: up 3.0 percent to 133,641 passengers). In Brazil, the two airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA), combined, welcomed some 3.9 million passengers, posting a gain of 11.9 percent (March 2019: up 8.3 percent to approximately 1.2 million passengers).
Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports served some 1.9 million passengers overall in the first quarter of the year - an increase of 8.2 percent (March 2019: up 1.1 percent to a total of 713,045 passengers). The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included Thessaloniki (SKG) with around 1.2 million passengers (up 20.3 percent), Chania (CHQ) on the island of Crete with 153,225 passengers (down 0.4 percent), and Rhodes (RHO) with 151,493 passengers (down 18.1 percent).
Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru advanced by 3.7 percent to some 5.5 million passengers (March 2019: up 2.2 percent to about 1.8 million passengers). Combined traffic at the two airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast slipped by 5.8 percent to 203,606 passengers (March 2019: down 9.9 percent to 74,102 passengers). Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey posted a 5.8 percent gain to more than 2.7 million passengers (March 2019: down 0.1 percent to nearly 1.1 million passengers). St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport (LED) in Russia grew by 14.7 percent to about 3.6 million passengers (March 2019: up 16.3 percent to approximately 1.3 million passengers). Almost 11.3 million passengers passed through Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China in the first three months of the year, representing an increase of 8.0 percent (March 2019: up 3.7 percent to nearly 3.8 million passengers).
Fraport Traffic Figures
March 2019
Fraport Group Airports1
March 2019
Year to Date (YTD) 2019
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
? %
Month
? %
Month
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
5,592,322
1.4
198,700
0.5
42,056
2.1
14,798,334
2.5
519,028
-1.6
116,581
3.0
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
133,641
3.0
1,012
-6.9
2,674
1.4
342,636
4.0
2,911
-4.0
7,600
3.9
Fraport Brasil
100.00
1,219,491
8.3
5,698
-19.7
11,044
-0.6
3,921,023
11.9
18,482
-2.1
34,438
4.4
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
580,423
24.8
2,689
-26.9
4,885
14.9
1,891,313
24.4
9,650
-2.9
15,667
19.2
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
639,068
-3.2
3,009
-11.9
6,159
-10.3
2,029,710
2.3
8,832
-1.1
18,771
-5.3
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
713,045
1.1
608
-12.2
7,232
1.9
1,919,461
8.2
1,731
1.4
20,169
9.3
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
530,592
1.9
478
-11.2
4,811
-2.4
1,450,569
10.2
1,352
10.3
13,640
7.7
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
24,196
-25.2
15
-5.2
376
-25.2
64,702
-7.9
44
36.9
1,025
-17.0
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
54,615
-22.8
33
-16.0
485
-6.7
153,225
-0.4
102
10.8
1,412
25.6
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
3,578
-26.2
0
n.a.
116
8.4
9,779
11.4
0
-1.6
316
20.2
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
6,381
-71.1
8
99.8
133
-54.3
18,703
-76.9
23
> 100.0
360
-62.5
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
723
31.0
0
n.a.
69
-19.8
1,258
16.5
0
n.a.
183
-16.8
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
437,694
13.3
421
-12.0
3,520
7.2
1,194,143
20.3
1,179
8.0
10,044
18.3
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
3,405
-8.2
1
98.1
112
-20.6
8,759
-4.4
4
> 100.0
300
-19.6
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
182,453
-1.1
130
-15.8
2,421
11.9
468,892
2.6
379
-21.3
6,529
12.9
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
11,146
-15.1
4
54.2
187
0.0
24,614
13.7
10
> 100.0
453
17.7
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
1,173
-7.6
0
n.a.
46
-14.8
2,927
-4.5
0
n.a.
124
-8.8
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
56,938
6.1
13
6.1
484
0.8
129,219
12.9
35
5.3
1,211
15.1
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
19,597
> 100.0
21
85.8
346
100.0
54,425
36.6
61
25.1
996
28.0
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
27,241
15.1
28
-25.6
479
44.3
72,694
15.4
83
-17.5
1,372
46.3
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
54,325
-25.6
45
-31.5
563
-19.1
151,493
-18.1
137
-40.4
1,525
-15.6
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
12,033
9.1
19
-23.4
316
30.6
33,520
12.3
53
-18.6
848
23.4
LIM
Lima
Peru
70.01
1,816,922
2.2
20,948
-10.0
16,161
0.5
5,513,759
3.7
62,530
-4.9
46,512
-1.7
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
74,102
-9.9
406
-51.9
681
-20.1
203,606
-5.8
1,362
-44.7
1,991
-14.1
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
14,343
-2.8
394
-52.9
168
-8.7
35,965
-4.4
1,331
-45.5
496
-5.7
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
59,759
-11.5
12
76.1
513
-23.2
167,641
-6.1
31
65.4
1,495
-16.6
At equity consolidated airports
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
1,073,548
-0.1
n.a.
n.a.
7,453
1.5
2,716,777
5.8
n.a.
n.a.
19,562
10.7
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,331,310
16.3
n.a.
n.a.
12,584
7.2
3,644,394
14.7
n.a.
n.a.
36,048
8.9
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,780,668
3.7
28,530
30.1
27,824
3.3
11,283,674
8.0
73,115
13.3
82,426
6.0
Frankfurt Airport2
March 2019
Month
? %
YTD 2019
? %
Passengers
5,592,516
1.4
14,799,048
2.5
Cargo (freight & mail)
202,452
0.2
527,151
-2.3
Aircraft movements
42,056
2.1
116,581
3.0
MTOW (in metric tons)3
2,649,601
2.8
7,303,886
2.9
PAX/PAX-flight4
143.1
-0.6
136.3
-0.4
Seat load factor (%)
78.0
74.6
Punctuality rate (%)
71.5
76.5
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
? %5
PAX share
? %5
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
63.0
1.8
61.8
2.7
Germany
11.5
-0.4
11.3
0.9
Europe (excl. GER)
51.5
2.3
50.5
3.1
Western Europe
42.8
1.6
41.8
2.3
Eastern Europe
8.7
5.9
8.7
6.9
Intercontinental
37.0
0.5
38.2
2.3
Africa
4.8
4.9
5.0
7.1
Middle East
5.8
-4.9
5.9
-3.8
North America
11.4
0.1
11.1
1.6
Central & South Amer.
4.2
7.2
4.5
7.1
Far East
10.9
-0.2
11.6
2.4
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail
