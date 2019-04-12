Fraport Traffic Figures - March and First Quarter of 2019: Growth Trend Continues

Passenger traffic rises at Frankfurt Airport - Fraport's Group airports worldwide largely report positive performance

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk - In the first three months of 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served almost 14.8 million passengers - an increase of 2.5 percent year-on-year. Aircraft movements rose by 3.0 percent to 116,581 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) climbed by 2.9 percent to some 7.3 million metric tons. Only cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) declined by 2.3 percent to a total of 527,151 metric tons, reflecting the worldwide economic slowdown.

In March 2019, Frankfurt Airport recorded year-on-year traffic growth of 1.4 percent to about 5.6 million passengers. This increase was achieved despite the fact that, in March last year, traffic was additionally boosted by the earlier timing of the Easter school holidays, falling in April this year. Aircraft movements climbed by 2.1 percent to 42,056 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated MTOWs grew by 2.8 percent to about 2.6 million metric tons. Cargo throughput remained almost level compared to March 2018, rising by 0.2 percent to 202,452 metric tons.

Across the Group, the airports in Fraport's international portfolio largely performed well in the first quarter of 2019, even though the different timing of the Easter holidays had an impact on some airports serving tourist destinations. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia closed the January-to-March period with an increase of 4.0 percent to 342,636 passengers (March 2019: up 3.0 percent to 133,641 passengers). In Brazil, the two airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA), combined, welcomed some 3.9 million passengers, posting a gain of 11.9 percent (March 2019: up 8.3 percent to approximately 1.2 million passengers).

Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports served some 1.9 million passengers overall in the first quarter of the year - an increase of 8.2 percent (March 2019: up 1.1 percent to a total of 713,045 passengers). The busiest airports in Fraport's Greek portfolio included Thessaloniki (SKG) with around 1.2 million passengers (up 20.3 percent), Chania (CHQ) on the island of Crete with 153,225 passengers (down 0.4 percent), and Rhodes (RHO) with 151,493 passengers (down 18.1 percent).

Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru advanced by 3.7 percent to some 5.5 million passengers (March 2019: up 2.2 percent to about 1.8 million passengers). Combined traffic at the two airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast slipped by 5.8 percent to 203,606 passengers (March 2019: down 9.9 percent to 74,102 passengers). Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey posted a 5.8 percent gain to more than 2.7 million passengers (March 2019: down 0.1 percent to nearly 1.1 million passengers). St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport (LED) in Russia grew by 14.7 percent to about 3.6 million passengers (March 2019: up 16.3 percent to approximately 1.3 million passengers). Almost 11.3 million passengers passed through Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China in the first three months of the year, representing an increase of 8.0 percent (March 2019: up 3.7 percent to nearly 3.8 million passengers).

Fraport Traffic Figures















March 2019

























































Fraport Group Airports1

March 2019





Year to Date (YTD) 2019









Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month ? % Month ? % Month ? % YTD ? % YTD ? % YTD ? % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 5,592,322 1.4 198,700 0.5 42,056 2.1 14,798,334 2.5 519,028 -1.6 116,581 3.0 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 133,641 3.0 1,012 -6.9 2,674 1.4 342,636 4.0 2,911 -4.0 7,600 3.9 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,219,491 8.3 5,698 -19.7 11,044 -0.6 3,921,023 11.9 18,482 -2.1 34,438 4.4 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 580,423 24.8 2,689 -26.9 4,885 14.9 1,891,313 24.4 9,650 -2.9 15,667 19.2 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 639,068 -3.2 3,009 -11.9 6,159 -10.3 2,029,710 2.3 8,832 -1.1 18,771 -5.3 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 713,045 1.1 608 -12.2 7,232 1.9 1,919,461 8.2 1,731 1.4 20,169 9.3 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 530,592 1.9 478 -11.2 4,811 -2.4 1,450,569 10.2 1,352 10.3 13,640 7.7 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 24,196 -25.2 15 -5.2 376 -25.2 64,702 -7.9 44 36.9 1,025 -17.0 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 54,615 -22.8 33 -16.0 485 -6.7 153,225 -0.4 102 10.8 1,412 25.6 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 3,578 -26.2 0 n.a. 116 8.4 9,779 11.4 0 -1.6 316 20.2 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 6,381 -71.1 8 99.8 133 -54.3 18,703 -76.9 23 > 100.0 360 -62.5 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 723 31.0 0 n.a. 69 -19.8 1,258 16.5 0 n.a. 183 -16.8 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 437,694 13.3 421 -12.0 3,520 7.2 1,194,143 20.3 1,179 8.0 10,044 18.3 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 3,405 -8.2 1 98.1 112 -20.6 8,759 -4.4 4 > 100.0 300 -19.6 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 182,453 -1.1 130 -15.8 2,421 11.9 468,892 2.6 379 -21.3 6,529 12.9 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 11,146 -15.1 4 54.2 187 0.0 24,614 13.7 10 > 100.0 453 17.7 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 1,173 -7.6 0 n.a. 46 -14.8 2,927 -4.5 0 n.a. 124 -8.8 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 56,938 6.1 13 6.1 484 0.8 129,219 12.9 35 5.3 1,211 15.1 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 19,597 > 100.0 21 85.8 346 100.0 54,425 36.6 61 25.1 996 28.0 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 27,241 15.1 28 -25.6 479 44.3 72,694 15.4 83 -17.5 1,372 46.3 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 54,325 -25.6 45 -31.5 563 -19.1 151,493 -18.1 137 -40.4 1,525 -15.6 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 12,033 9.1 19 -23.4 316 30.6 33,520 12.3 53 -18.6 848 23.4 LIM Lima Peru 70.01 1,816,922 2.2 20,948 -10.0 16,161 0.5 5,513,759 3.7 62,530 -4.9 46,512 -1.7 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 74,102 -9.9 406 -51.9 681 -20.1 203,606 -5.8 1,362 -44.7 1,991 -14.1 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 14,343 -2.8 394 -52.9 168 -8.7 35,965 -4.4 1,331 -45.5 496 -5.7 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 59,759 -11.5 12 76.1 513 -23.2 167,641 -6.1 31 65.4 1,495 -16.6





























At equity consolidated airports

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 1,073,548 -0.1 n.a. n.a. 7,453 1.5 2,716,777 5.8 n.a. n.a. 19,562 10.7 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,331,310 16.3 n.a. n.a. 12,584 7.2 3,644,394 14.7 n.a. n.a. 36,048 8.9 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,780,668 3.7 28,530 30.1 27,824 3.3 11,283,674 8.0 73,115 13.3 82,426 6.0

































Frankfurt Airport2











March 2019 Month ? % YTD 2019 ? % Passengers 5,592,516 1.4 14,799,048 2.5 Cargo (freight & mail) 202,452 0.2 527,151 -2.3 Aircraft movements 42,056 2.1 116,581 3.0 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,649,601 2.8 7,303,886 2.9 PAX/PAX-flight4 143.1 -0.6 136.3 -0.4 Seat load factor (%) 78.0

74.6

Punctuality rate (%) 71.5

76.5











Frankfurt Airport PAX share ? %5 PAX share ? %5 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 63.0 1.8 61.8 2.7 Germany 11.5 -0.4 11.3 0.9 Europe (excl. GER) 51.5 2.3 50.5 3.1 Western Europe 42.8 1.6 41.8 2.3 Eastern Europe 8.7 5.9 8.7 6.9 Intercontinental 37.0 0.5 38.2 2.3 Africa 4.8 4.9 5.0 7.1 Middle East 5.8 -4.9 5.9 -3.8 North America 11.4 0.1 11.1 1.6 Central & South Amer. 4.2 7.2 4.5 7.1 Far East 10.9 -0.2 11.6 2.4 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.











Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail