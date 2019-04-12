Solvay S.A.: Solvay to hold Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting on Tuesday May 14, 2019 in Brussels

Brussels, April 12, 2019, 7h30 --- Solvay will hold its Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on Tuesday May 14, 2019. All the documents related to this annual meeting are available on www.solvay.com, Investors section (https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-presentations/shareholders-meetings).

Only shareholders of Solvay SA who are officially recorded as such on April 30, 2019 at midnight CEST, will have the right to participate and vote at the meeting on May 14, irrespective of the number of shares they hold on that day.

Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting should declare their intentions no later than on May 8, 2019 and are required to follow the instructions indicated in the Notice of Meeting available on www.solvay.com, Investors section (https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-presentations/shareholders-meetings).

The meeting will take place at 10:30 CEST, at the Square Brussels Meeting Center, Mont des Arts B-1000 Brussels.

Please address any questions related to the annual meeting to ag.solvay@solvay.com (mailto:ag.solvay@solvay.com).