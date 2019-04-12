Solvay S.A.: Solvay to hold Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting on Tuesday May 14, 2019 in Brussels

Brussels, April 12, 2019, 7h30 --- Solvay will hold its Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on Tuesday May 14, 2019. All the documents related to this annual meeting are available on www.solvay.com, Investors section (https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-presentations/shareholders-meetings).
Only shareholders of Solvay SA who are officially recorded as such on April 30, 2019 at midnight CEST, will have the right to participate and vote at the meeting on May 14, irrespective of the number of shares they hold on that day.
Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting should declare their intentions no later than on May 8, 2019 and are required to follow the instructions indicated in the Notice of Meeting available on www.solvay.com, Investors section (https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-presentations/shareholders-meetings).
The meeting will take place at 10:30 CEST, at the Square Brussels Meeting Center, Mont des Arts B-1000 Brussels.
|Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end-markets. Its products are used in planes, cars, batteries, smart and medical devices, as well as in mineral and oil and gas extraction, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Its lightweighting materials promote cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources, and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality.
Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 24,500 employees in 62 countries. Net sales were €10.3 billion in 2018, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22%. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE (https://www.euronext.com/en/products/equities/BE0003470755-XBRU)) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB (https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/SOLB:BB) - Reuters: SOLB.BR (https://www.reuters.com/finance/stocks/overview/SOLB.BR)), and in the United States its shares (SOLVY (https://www.citiadr.idmanagedsolutions.com/stocks/profile.idms?cusip=834437303)) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.
Financial figures take into account the planned divestment of Polyamides.
