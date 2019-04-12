NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2019 / Mycion(MYC) will be Blockchain application 5.0. Secure Decentralised Generalised One-time Ring Signature Peer-to-Peer Scalable Off-Chain Untraceable Electronic Instant Cash System and Mimble Wimble Transaction Ledger Consensus Algorithm.





Mycion (MYC) A Funding Transaction may have multiple outputs with multiple Commitment Transactions, with the Funding Transaction key and some Commitment Transactions keys stored offline. It is possible to create an equivalent of a "Checking Account" and "Savings Account" by moving funds between outputs from a Funding Transaction, with the "Savings Account" stored offline and requiring additional signatures from security services.

All in Mycion(MYC) have the following features: 1, Fast Thunder Transfer, thunder exchange, instant Messages 2, Security Users control the private key, end-to-end encryption, decentralized 3, Cheaper: cheaper and faster, ERC20 tokens transfer without gas, automatically recharge chat assets.

Super Wallet supports 700 cryptocurrency. 5 seconds Thunder Transfer for any crypto coins. Mycion(MYC) ensure your trading security. MYC Chat the world's first decentralized social network. Fiat equivalent crypto USDA for easy deposit and withdraw. Red Packets for token airdrop anytime. Connects all Blockchains with cross-chain technology.

Blockchain 5.0 - Mycion(MYC) Blockchain application ecosystem all in Mycion

we focus in the following functions:





Super Wallet: Supports 700+ cryptocurrency; Users control the private key Supports Bitcoin; Ethereum and Bitshares systems.

Decentralized Exchange: 20,000 peak Transactions per Second (TPS); Supports almost all mainstream cryptocurrency; Decentralize, secure and transparent exchange; Capable of withstanding malicious attacks.

Decentralized Chat : Completely free; Anti-censorship, end-to-end encryption; Automatically recharge chat assets.

Transactions on the Chain for Commodity trading: Transactions on the Chain for Commodity trading. Blockchain Traceability Commodity System for buyer and user.

Plentiful ecosphere construction: full DAPP system such as games.





Mycion(MYC) Secure Decentralised Generalised One-time Ring Signature Peer-to-Peer Scalable Off-Chain Untraceable Electronic Instant Cash System and Mimble Wimble Transaction Ledger Consensus Algorithm. Mycion(MYC) will be Blockchain application 5.0.

willance@mycion.cc

